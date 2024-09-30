Israel’s diverse wine scene is finally being regulated
Israel’s journey into appellations, giving the wineries a clear sense of identity
Ah, the appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC)! This French certification ensures that our favourite wines stay true to their roots. Originating in the early 20th century, the AOC system was an effort to preserve the integrity and authenticity of regional products – both internally and externally.
While producers must adhere to strict rules about how wines are made, outsiders are also prevented from capitalising on the name of a famous area or counterfeiting well-known brands. Its pioneer? The illustrious Châteauneuf-du-Pape, which earned the first official AOC wine title in 1936.
Almost every wine-producing nation has carved out official regions for its most well-known high-quality products. Each has unique characteristics. Iconic names like Chablis, Champagne, Chianti, and Porto do more than designate their birthplace: they represent the distinctive wine style of their home terroir. Stating the region on a bottle is like a secret handshake, letting the consumer in on the wine’s character, grape varietals, and perhaps even a cheeky hint at its price.
Israel has been crafting high-quality wines for nearly four decades. Yet the notion of clearly defined, legally recognised wine regions is still ripening on the vine. Even the legal definition of a ‘winery’ and a properly enforced licensing system for wine-making have yet to be finalised. Past attempts to create an AOC-type system have been thwarted by political wrangling and commercial interests. But – plot twist! The Judean Wineries Club, made up of around 40 winery owners, has teamed up with the regional council and succeeded where others have floundered. Two years ago, the Judean Hills Region was officially recognised by the Israeli Agricultural Ministry. This means that all the grapes in a wine sold as coming from the Judean Hills must have been grown in that area. However, unlike France and other countries, there are no restrictions on how a wine is made.
The diversity of the Israeli wine scene is legendary. Despite the country’s small size, it is home to an incredible range of terroirs, grape varieties, and wine-making styles. Local wine makers also love to experiment with both indigenous and imported grapes. Some industry professionals believe that if Israel created official designations for its wine regions like in an AOC system, it would help consumers make sense of this eclectic, dynamic landscape, and it would also benefit the wineries by giving them a clear sense of identity: a distinct regional brand.
Here is a brief tour of the wonderful wine regions of Israel
Galilee: The Upper Galilee is the darling of Israeli viticulture, with altitudes from 400 to 1,200 meters providing a cooler climate ideal for grapes. The volcanic basalt soils, mixed with terra rossa and limestone, offer excellent drainage and rich minerals. The Lower Galilee, though warmer, benefits from fertile soils and the Sea of Galilee’s moderating influence, making it equally wine-friendly.
Golan Heights: Imagine a wild landscape with dormant volcanoes, cascading waterfalls, and a mosaic of natural and military sites. Ranging from 400 to 1,200 meters in altitude, this region is divided into High North and Lower South. Volcanic soil and elevation create a cooler climate, perfect for developing complex grape flavours. With around 10 centimetres of annual rainfall, these vineyards have ample water.
Coastal Plain: This is the birthplace of modern Israeli viticulture, where Baron Rothschild planted vineyards in the twilight of the Ottoman era. The Mediterranean climate, with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, is a wine-maker’s dream. The proximity to the Mediterranean Sea moderates temperatures and extends the growing season with plenty of sunlight. The terroir ranges from sandy near the coast to rich and loamy further inland, accommodating a variety of grape varieties.
Central Mountains: This mountainous avenue, stretching from northern Israel to the West Bank, features rocky limestone hills and ancient terraces. Populated by a mix of Christians, Palestinian Muslims and Jewish settlers, it is a region rich in history. The vineyards here, at 500 to 900 meters high, benefit from warm summers, cool rainy winters, and significant day/night temperature shifts, enhancing the complexity of the grapes.
Judean Hills: Located west of Jerusalem, these rugged hills range from 500 to 1,000 meters in altitude. Here, we find well-drained limestone and terra rossa soils. The Mediterranean climate provides hot, dry summers tempered with cool, wet winters. This supports balanced grape ripening, producing wines with remarkable depth.
Negev: Viticulture in the desert is a marvel. Here, there are 300 sun-drenched days a year with temperatures that could bake bread, blinding radiation bouncing off bright sandy soils, and a stingy few millimetres of rain. At night, the temperature plummets. The soil is rich in salt but poor in minerals and nutrients. Welcome to one of the world’s most challenging wine-growing regions! However, all is not what it seems: the dramatic temperature swings work wonders for ripening grapes, and the dry air keeps rot and pests at bay. These harsh conditions shape the vines into something very tough and special, giving Negev wines a distinctive character.
It remains to be seen whether the official regional appellation will make the difference hoped for by the Judean Wineries Club and whether other appellations will be created. But regardless of whether Israel introduces a full AOC-style system, its fascinating wine regions continue their journeys, each brimming with unique character and ready to pour its story into your glass.
L’chaim!
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.