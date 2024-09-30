Israel’s diverse wine scene is finally being regulated

Ah, the appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC)! This French certification ensures that our favourite wines stay true to their roots. Originating in the early 20th century, the AOC system was an effort to preserve the integrity and authenticity of regional products – both internally and externally.

While producers must adhere to strict rules about how wines are made, outsiders are also prevented from capitalising on the name of a famous area or counterfeiting well-known brands. Its pioneer? The illustrious Châteauneuf-du-Pape, which earned the first official AOC wine title in 1936.

Almost every wine-producing nation has carved out official regions for its most well-known high-quality products. Each has unique characteristics. Iconic names like Chablis, Champagne, Chianti, and Porto do more than designate their birthplace: they represent the distinctive wine style of their home terroir. Stating the region on a bottle is like a secret handshake, letting the consumer in on the wine’s character, grape varietals, and perhaps even a cheeky hint at its price.

Israel has been crafting high-quality wines for nearly four decades. Yet the notion of clearly defined, legally recognised wine regions is still ripening on the vine. Even the legal definition of a ‘winery’ and a properly enforced licensing system for wine-making have yet to be finalised. Past attempts to create an AOC-type system have been thwarted by political wrangling and commercial interests. But – plot twist! The Judean Wineries Club, made up of around 40 winery owners, has teamed up with the regional council and succeeded where others have floundered. Two years ago, the Judean Hills Region was officially recognised by the Israeli Agricultural Ministry. This means that all the grapes in a wine sold as coming from the Judean Hills must have been grown in that area. However, unlike France and other countries, there are no restrictions on how a wine is made.

The diversity of the Israeli wine scene is legendary. Despite the country’s small size, it is home to an incredible range of terroirs, grape varieties, and wine-making styles. Local wine makers also love to experiment with both indigenous and imported grapes. Some industry professionals believe that if Israel created official designations for its wine regions like in an AOC system, it would help consumers make sense of this eclectic, dynamic landscape, and it would also benefit the wineries by giving them a clear sense of identity: a distinct regional brand.

Here is a brief tour of the wonderful wine regions of Israel

Galilee: The Upper Galilee is the darling of Israeli viticulture, with altitudes from 400 to 1,200 meters providing a cooler climate ideal for grapes. The volcanic basalt soils, mixed with terra rossa and limestone, offer excellent drainage and rich minerals. The Lower Galilee, though warmer, benefits from fertile soils and the Sea of Galilee’s moderating influence, making it equally wine-friendly.

Golan Heights: Imagine a wild landscape with dormant volcanoes, cascading waterfalls, and a mosaic of natural and military sites. Ranging from 400 to 1,200 meters in altitude, this region is divided into High North and Lower South. Volcanic soil and elevation create a cooler climate, perfect for developing complex grape flavours. With around 10 centimetres of annual rainfall, these vineyards have ample water.

Coastal Plain: This is the birthplace of modern Israeli viticulture, where Baron Rothschild planted vineyards in the twilight of the Ottoman era. The Mediterranean climate, with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, is a wine-maker’s dream. The proximity to the Mediterranean Sea moderates temperatures and extends the growing season with plenty of sunlight. The terroir ranges from sandy near the coast to rich and loamy further inland, accommodating a variety of grape varieties.

Central Mountains: This mountainous avenue, stretching from northern Israel to the West Bank, features rocky limestone hills and ancient terraces. Populated by a mix of Christians, Palestinian Muslims and Jewish settlers, it is a region rich in history. The vineyards here, at 500 to 900 meters high, benefit from warm summers, cool rainy winters, and significant day/night temperature shifts, enhancing the complexity of the grapes.

Judean Hills: Located west of Jerusalem, these rugged hills range from 500 to 1,000 meters in altitude. Here, we find well-drained limestone and terra rossa soils. The Mediterranean climate provides hot, dry summers tempered with cool, wet winters. This supports balanced grape ripening, producing wines with remarkable depth.

Negev: Viticulture in the desert is a marvel. Here, there are 300 sun-drenched days a year with temperatures that could bake bread, blinding radiation bouncing off bright sandy soils, and a stingy few millimetres of rain. At night, the temperature plummets. The soil is rich in salt but poor in minerals and nutrients. Welcome to one of the world’s most challenging wine-growing regions! However, all is not what it seems: the dramatic temperature swings work wonders for ripening grapes, and the dry air keeps rot and pests at bay. These harsh conditions shape the vines into something very tough and special, giving Negev wines a distinctive character.

It remains to be seen whether the official regional appellation will make the difference hoped for by the Judean Wineries Club and whether other appellations will be created. But regardless of whether Israel introduces a full AOC-style system, its fascinating wine regions continue their journeys, each brimming with unique character and ready to pour its story into your glass.

L’chaim!