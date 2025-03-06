Raising a glass to Purim and beyond

In early February, I had the pleasure (and mild liver abuse) of attending Sommelier 2025 – Israel’s premier wine and alcohol exhibition, held at the grand Heichal HaTarbut in Tel Aviv. This annual gathering of wine industry professionals, including restaurateurs, bar owners, importers, hoteliers, winemakers, and devoted oenophiles, has been running since 2003. Over the years, it has cemented itself as the go-to platform for unveiling innovations, trends, and, most importantly, copious amounts of wine in the Israeli market.

One of the most striking trends this year was the sheer scale of participation – more than 100 wineries and import companies showcasing an impressive range of wines. This overwhelming presence signals not just a thriving industry but a relentless desire to outdo one another in the art of fermentation. Boutique wineries, including some from the Negev region, made a noticeable splash, presenting unique wines that reflect the character of their local terroir. Clearly, Israel’s wine scene is shifting towards emphasising distinctiveness and quality rather than sheer volume – a notion I wholeheartedly support, preferably with a full glass in hand.

Adding a particularly Israeli twist to proceedings was a tribute ceremony honouring winemakers and vineyard owners who were called up for military reserve duty during the war. Only in Israel can you attend a wine exhibition and find yourself in a moment of solemn gratitude for those who serve both their country and their customers’ palates. I’ve attended wine fairs across the globe, and nowhere else would you encounter an appreciation ceremony thanking vintners for their contribution to national security. A surreal yet oddly fitting touch to an event celebrating an industry that remains deeply interwoven with the resilience of Israeli society.

As for the wines themselves, the exhibition showcased a fascinating evolution in Israeli winemaking. More and more, I noticed a shift towards lighter wines with lower alcohol content. Once upon a time, the standard Israeli wine boasted a robust 13-15 percent alcohol, aged in oak barrels for an eternity, delivering an intense, fruit-heavy profile with a punch of tannins. Now, however, it seems the local palate is gradually embracing elegance over power, with many wines settling in at a more restrained 11-12.5 percent ABV. Perhaps a response to changing consumer preferences, or maybe just a collective realisation that not every sip needs to feel like a full-bodied assault on the senses.

Beyond simply reflecting the present, the exhibition also offered a glimpse into the wines we’ll be toasting with in the coming years. And so, in the spirit of good recommendations (and in preparation for Purim, because let’s be honest, no one needs convincing to drink on that occasion), I present to you ten wines that, in my humble opinion, will make your celebrations all the more memorable – available at kosher supermarkets and online. And if by some miracle you have any left over, well, they’ll do just fine for Passover too – from bondage to redemption, from the restricted to the free, all with a well-chosen bottle in hand. L’chaim!

Flam Classico: Crafted by the esteemed Flam Winery in the Judean Hills, this elegant Bordeaux-style blend of velvety Merlot and structured Cabernet Sauvignon offers rich black fruit, subtle spice, and a whisper of Mediterranean herbs. Smooth yet vibrant, with a lingering finish. From £39.99

Dalton Asufa Lavantina: From Israel’s picturesque Galilee region comes an exquisite blend of Petite Sirah, Grenache and Carignan grapes – a symphony of rich black and blue fruit flavours intertwined with hints of coffee, tobacco and baking spices. The wine’s fine-grained tannins provide a delightful structure, making it a perfect companion for Middle Eastern meat dishes. From £24.99

Matar Cumulus: This a bold, elegantly balanced red from the Matar by Pelter Winery offers layers of ripe blackberries, plums, and a whisper of spice are all wrapped in velvety tannins. Each sip reveals a harmonious dance between fruit, oak, and a lingering, luxurious finish. From £34.99

Kishor Red: A masterful blend of Pinot Noir and Gamay, this exudes aromas of violets, wild herbs, and a whisper of green freshness. On the palate, it glides between silkiness and firm, refined tannins while a lively streak of minerality and spice carries through to a long, vibrant finish. Suited to delicate meats, aged goat cheeses, and convivial gatherings. From £24.99

Teperberg Inspire Malbec Marselan: One of Israel’s oldest wineries, Teperberg has been crafting wines since 1870. This joyful fusion of two bold varietals bursts with ripe blackberries, plums and a hint of Mediterranean herbs, boasting velvety tannins and a touch of spice. The Marselan adds a playful juiciness, while the Malbec deepens the structure. This inspiring wine truly lives up to its name. From £24.99

La Vie Rouge Du Castel: A delightful expression of Israel’s Judean Hills, this charming Bordeaux-style blend bursts with ripe red berries and a whisper of oak, all wrapped in velvety elegance. With each sip, this wine tells a story of sun-drenched vineyards and passionate artistry. A joyous, food-friendly red. From £37.99

Barkan Classic Argaman: A delightful expression of this unique Israeli grape, a vibrant cross between Carignan and Souzão. Deep ruby in colour, it bursts with juicy red berries, plums, and a playful hint of spice. The palate is smooth and well-rounded, with soft tannins making it an easy-going yet characterful sip which is remarkably good value for money. From £12.99

Recanati Galilee Petite Sirah: From the Recanati Winery, founded in 2000 in the Upper Galilee, this is a bold, deeply hued delight with blackberry, violet, and a touch of dark chocolate. Aged in oak, it gains a velvety richness. The tannins are firm but inviting, making each sip feel like a warm embrace. Pair it with slow-cooked lamb or a rich mushroom risotto, and let the magic unfold! From £29.99

Tabor Adama Shiraz: From the Galilee region, this is a bold yet elegant expression of high-altitude terroir, bursting with ripe blackberries, plums, and a whisper of black pepper. Aged in oak, it gains a velvety depth with hints of vanilla and smoky earthiness. The tannins are smooth yet structured, leading to a lingering, spicy finish. A true delight for lovers of rich, expressive wines. From £19.99

Tulip – White Tulip: From a unique Israeli vineyard in Kfar Tikva (Village of Hope), a community for adults with special needs, this crisp, floral blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Gewürztraminer bursts with zesty citrus, honeysuckle, and a whisper of lychee. Bright, aromatic, and full of heart, it is perfect with a Mediterranean meze spread. Cheers to wine with soul! From £22.99