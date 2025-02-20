Europe’s largest kosher food, wine and spirits event welcomes record number of attendees
Kedem's annual tasting experience saw more than 800 in attendance with hundreds of wines and whiskies on display
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
There’s nothing quite like food and drink to tempt the community out of their warm homes on a cold night. More than 800 people attended Kedem’s annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane on Tuesday night, after press and trade had been in attendance during the day.
There were more than 500 fine and speciality wines to taste from over 60 old and new world producers from the traditional wine growing regions in France, Italy, Spain, Eastern Mediterranean, USA, New Zealand, Argentina, Hungary, Portugal and South Africa. Guests had the opportunity to meet the winemakers behind the superb vintages and styles.
This year saw an expanded area which included a full range of 70 premium whiskies, plus spirits and liqueurs. Kedem Europe’s spirit and liqueur portfolio offers some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard-to-find specialty items such as flavoured brandies and liqueurs.
Benjamin Gestetner, General Manager at Kedem Europe Ltd, was thrilled with the event. “It’s such a fantastic celebration for our community and it was really wonderful to see people from all backgrounds come along and try our exceptional wines and spirits from around the world, as well as getting to try the very best Jewish style food from Arieh Wagner’s excellent catering team. KFWE London gets better and better every year!”
KFWE London regulars were thrilled to see returning favourite dishes at the unlimited buffet such as Arieh Wagner’s famous salt beef, short rib, prime rib and beef cheek as well as lamp chops, whole smoked goose and more, not forgetting the famous sushi bar – and brand new to this year was the ramen bar. Duck pancakes and other canapes were handed round plus a never-ending stream of delicious desserts.
“We love coming to KFWE London, it really is a highlight of the year. The food, the wine, the cocktails, the people. Everything! It truly feels like a simcha and is a wonderful opportunity to experience some of the best wines in the kosher market. We just love it and will be back next year!” said Nathan Goldstein, who attended KFWE.
