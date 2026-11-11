Jewish Care celebrates inspiring volunteers making a difference

Jewish Care has celebrated the extraordinary contribution of some of its volunteers at its annual Betty and Aubrey Lynes Volunteer Awards, held for the first time at the new Sugar & Ronson Campus in Redbridge, with the charity revealing that this year its supporters gave an incredible 80,000 hours to Jewish Care and Jami.

The evening was compered by TV and radio scriptwriter Ivor Baddiel, with Jewish Care Chair Marcus Sperber presenting awards alongside Jewish Care President, Steven Lewis, who presented the Outstanding Fundraiser Award.

Nineteen awards were presented to volunteers making a difference across Jewish Care and Jami, from supporting people living with dementia and mental health challenges to befriending, fundraising, community activities and Jewish life.

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Marcus Sperber, Chairman of Jewish Care, told those present: “Our work would not be possible without all of you, and the rest of our volunteers who are committed to supporting our clients, members, residents and tenants. I am always inspired by our volunteers and their stories.

“Volunteering is routed in compassion, empathy, and the desire to uplift others. All of you in this room embody those values – we are truly grateful. Jewish Care simply would not be the same without you all.”

The Sonia Douek Volunteer of the Year Award – Sara Greenfield

Sara Greenfield, who facilitates Jami’s Family Carers Group, has volunteered for more than 10 years supporting mothers of young adults experiencing mental health difficulties.

She said she was “genuinely honoured to receive this award. 10 years on, our group is still meeting monthly. The need for carers support remains as vital as ever.”

Greenfield gives her evenings to run the group, ensuring mothers who are unable to attend daytime sessions can still access vital support and has created a safe and compassionate space where mothers feel heard, understood and less isolated.

She also undertakes training, provides additional emotional support and advocates for group members when needed.

The Chief Executive Special Recognition Award – Deborah Samson

Jewish Care chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown presented the Chief Executive’s Special Recognition Award to Deborah Samson, acknowledging the significant impact she has made through her many years as a volunteer befriending Coordinator.

Deborah Samson said: “I really don’t think I deserve this award to be honest – but I am delighted. Jewish Care for me is everything. I can’t imagine life without Jewish Care and befriending. That purple is going through my blood. I hope I can befriend forever. If I’m one of these people who are 90 plus still volunteering, that would be amazing.”

Working quietly behind the scenes, Deborah oversees dozens of befriending matches, ensuring volunteers find the experience meaningful and rewarding while those they support feel connected and cared for.

Distinctively Jewish Award – Justyn Trenner

For more than seven years, Justyn Trenner has enriched life at Otto Schiff care home, leading weekly Shabbat and Erev Yom Tov services and supporting residents to celebrate festivals including Rosh Hashanah, Pesach and Chanukah.

Affectionately known by residents as “Rabbi”, Trenner said, “It’s a real privilege to lead services here at Otto Schiff. There are a lot of wonderful residents here. It is very nice, and humbling to be recognised in this way.”

Best Newcomer Award – Chris Roberts

Chris Roberts volunteers at Head Room café, Jami’s mental health hub on the high street, supported by The Maurice Wohl Foundation. He has helped make the music group a welcoming place for people to express themselves, build confidence and connect with one another.

Behind the Scenes Impact Award – Edith Binstock

Edith Binstock was recognised for her exceptional reception and administrative support at Sidney Corob House, Jewish Care’s specialist mental health home, as well as coordinating Kiddush and Shabbat volunteer rotas at Jewish Care’s Betty and Asher Loftus Centre in Friern Barnet.

She said: “It’s an honour and something I was never expecting. I have learnt so much from volunteering.”

Outstanding Fundraiser Award – Danielle Lipton, Danielle Hass

Danielle Lipton and Danielle Hass, co-chairs of the Woman of Distinction Committee, were recognised for their remarkable contribution to fundraising for Sidney Corob House care home, helping to raise £1.5 million for the service.

Alongside fundraising, they organise tea parties connecting residents and committee members.

Young Volunteer of the Year under 18 Award – Rotem Chen

Rotem Chen was recognised for the patience, warmth and enthusiasm she brings to Rosetrees Residential Care Home. Volunteering after school and every holiday, she shares art, plays the piano and cards, and has formed genuine friendships with many residents, some whom describe her as an adopted granddaughter. Her experience has inspired her to pursue a degree in medicine.

Young Volunteer of the Year 18-35 Award – Baila Glogauer

Baila Glogauer has volunteered as a Dementia Support Practitioner at Otto Schiff care home since June 2025.

Working one-to-one and in small groups, she builds meaningful relationships with residents that enhance their quality of life.

She said: “I’m very honoured to receive this award. I absolutely love volunteering at Jewish Care. It is the highlight of my week.”

Unsung Hero Award – Iris Taylor

Iris Taylor was honoured for more than four decades of volunteering across Jewish Care’s Redbridge community and dementia programmes. From running chair-based exercise classes to visiting Jewish patients in local hospitals, she has dedicated herself to helping people feel connected, valued and cared for.

Making a Difference Award – Ann Sugarman

For more than 10 years, Ann Sugarman has organised monthly outreach lunches for Holocaust survivors as part of Jewish Care’s Supportive Communities. She coordinates hosts and drivers, invites guests and keeps in personal contact with survivors, helping people experiencing loneliness and increasing frailty remain connected to their community.

Joint Team of the Year Award – Southend Community Centre Volunteers

The Southend volunteers were recognised for the breadth of their contribution, from Meals on Wheels and volunteer driving to theatre trips, knitting, choir, nail care, discussion groups and memorial events. Together, they help create a community where people feel supported, included and valued.

Joint Team of the Year Award – Singular Challenge

The Singular Challenge volunteer team was recognised for supporting people navigating life after separation or divorce. The monthly group brings members together with relevant professionals who provide guidance on areas including finances, legal matters, health and wellbeing.

Hub of the Year Award – East London and Essex

The East London and Essex Hub was recognised for supporting communities across four sites and through remote Supportive Communities services. Volunteers also played an important role during the opening of The Sugar & Ronson Campus, supporting residents moving from Vi & John Rubens House and welcoming people to the new Sugar Family Care Home, The Ronson Community Centre and The Dennis Centre for people living with dementia.

Volunteer Patrons Awards – Sara Linskell, Heather Duffy, Cynthia Jacobs, Howard Lesser, Keith Yershon, Susan Talbot

Six volunteers received Patron Awards for their outstanding commitment across Jewish Care’s services and communities.

Sara Linskell, who has volunteered for more than 25 years, supports Singing for Memory at Sandringham; Heather Duffy is a dedicated presence at Brenner Stepney Jewish Community Centre, supporting members both at the centre and through outreach; and Cynthia Jacobs manages befrienders, helping clients and volunteers build strong relationships.

Duffy said: “Our members are the most important thing in our centre. If they have a problem, I make sure it gets resolved. I take them shopping or get them their shopping if they need it; I organise all their birthday cards and even make hospital visits. It’s lovely to be here at the awards.”

Howard Lesser volunteers at The Sugar Family Care Home and consistently goes above and beyond to support those around him. Keith Yershon supports Sandringham through gardening and singing, while Susan Talbot, who has volunteered for 23 years, leads a weekly exercise class helping around 30 members stay active and independent.

Lesser said: “It is very exciting to be recognised; it means a lot to me being a volunteer here. It has changed my life, it’s very fulfilling.”

Jo Selwyn, Jewish Care department manager for volunteering, said, “The Volunteer Awards highlight the extraordinary impact volunteers have across Jewish Care and our wider community. Every volunteer makes a valuable contribution, but these awards allow us to recognise and celebrate some outstanding individuals whose dedication and commitment inspire us all.”

Jewish Care is the largest health and social care organisation serving the Jewish community in London and the South East, with services touching the lives of 12,000 people every week.