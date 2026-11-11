New Brighton & Hove Fund opens to support Jewish community projects and social care for older people

A new community fund established by Jewish Care and dedicated to supporting Jewish people aged 60 and over across Brighton & Hove and Sussex is set to launch later this month.

It will be financed from the closure and subsequent sale of Hyman Fine House. As reported by Jewish News, due to low occupancy, high operational costs (£1.8 million a year), and outdated room facilities, the residential care home (Jewish Care’s only one outside of London), closed in September 2022.

Held in trust, the income from the net proceeds of the sale will ensure the sustainability of the fund for several years, providing financial support for local projects, initiatives and community groups that improve the wellbeing, independence and quality of life of older members of the Jewish community.

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It will be overseen by the newly established Brighton & Hove Fund Advisory Board, bringing together representatives from Brighton & Hove Jewish Welfare Board, Sussex Jewish Representative Council, Jewish Care, and Nightingale Hammerson.

The Board met last week and unanimously agreed to proceed with the launch of the Fund by the end of November.

Applications will be welcomed from community groups, charities and grassroots initiatives whose work aligns with the Fund’s social welfare objectives.

Fiona Sharpe, Brighton & Hove Jewish Welfare Board chair and co-chair of the Brighton & Hove Fund Advisory Board, said: “There is a real sense of a creative opportunity with the Fund”, adding that by bringing together local expertise, strong governance and efficient administration, “we have a chance to support meaningful, innovative projects, from different sectors of the community, that in the past may not have been able to apply for funding.”

She added: “This will also strengthen community engagement and create a lasting positive impact across Brighton & Hove and the wider Sussex area.”

Louise Kermode, director of community services and Jami Mental Health services at Jewish Care and co-chair of the Brighton & Hove Fund Advisory Board, said the Fund will create “new opportunities to invest directly in initiatives that make a meaningful difference to older people across our community.

“The Board shares a commitment to ensuring the Fund is accessible, transparent and responsive to local needs, and we look forward to supporting projects that enrich Jewish communal life throughout Sussex.”

Applications will be reviewed quarterly by the Advisory Board, with arrangements in place to consider urgent requests where appropriate.