Jewish protesters for Gaza target Kindertransport memorial on Holocaust Memorial Day
North London Peaceniks and Jews Against Genocide lay Palestinian flag wreath on refugee sculpture outside Liverpool Street Station
A small group of Jews defaced the Kinderstransport memorial outside Liverpool Street Station on Holocaust Memorial Day to protest against Israel.
On the day commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, North London Peaceniks and Jews Against Genocide placed effigies of murdered Palestinian babies at the sculpture in Liverpool Street to draw parallels between the Nazi genocide at Auschwitz with what they claim is a genocide in Gaza.
A plaque left beside the sculpture reads: “Mourning the millions of Jewish children not on the Kindertransport slaughtered in the Holocaust, and the many thousands of Gazan children slaughtered by Israel in the genocide.”
They also laid a wreath for Gaza at the Cenotaph in central London alongside one with yellow stars labelled ‘Juif’, ‘Jude’ and ‘Jood’.
Michael Newman, Association of Jewish Refugees chief executive, said: “The Kindertransport monument commemorates the lives of the mostly Jewish children who were given sanctuary in this country.
“It remembers the bravery of the parents who sent their children away and the altruism of the families who took in the youngest victims of Nazi oppression. As the national organisation supporting victims of Nazism, the AJR is highly offended by misusing Holocaust memorials to make political statements. It’s a dangerous distortion and creates a false equivalence.”
Designed by artist Frank Meisler, ‘The Kindertransport – The Arrival statue’ (2006), serves as a memorial to the thousands of unaccompanied European Jewish children who fled to London on the Kindertransport in the Second World War.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.