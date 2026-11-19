“What we are not saying: a count (of hostile posts on X) is not a plot. Every post here is public and lawful…”

So, what exactly is Byline Times saying in its “exclusive investigation” which concluded on Monday into a “network” of mainly Jewish social media commentators?

Bearing in mind that its investigation into this “network” spanned six months, it must have cost the Byline Team team a few quid.

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Byline is one of an increasing number of alternative online media outlets in the UK, mostly on the left.

Using a statistical blizzard of statistics – how often the “network” posts on X, how often the posts are seen, reposted, quoted from, amplified and boost tweeted – Byline Times has mapped out what it calls “The Anatomy of an Influence Operation on X.”

It concludes this “network” has stoked up a culture war leading to social media pile-ons against “prominent public figures” – principally, it seems, those “critical of Israeli policies in Gaza and defending the rights of Palestinians and other issues.”

Having emphasised it is not saying a Jewish plot is afoot, Byline Times also says it “does not take a position on whether or not the content of the attacks or criticisms are accurate or legitimate.”

Or to put it another way, whether any of the pile-ons were merited.

No matter.

For the “Zionism is racism” brigade, this “Byline exclusive” has been a real “gotcha” moment.

It has unmasked the anonymous X account blogger who they believe is at the heart of the “network” – the “grotesque @habibi_uk”, as Rivkah Brown of another alt media outlet Novara Media put it – Brown herself having grotesquely marked October 7, 2023 as a “day of celebration for supporters of democracy and human rights” adding that “The struggle for freedom is rarely bloodless and we shouldn’t apologise for it.” She later apologised.

So prized is this outing of Habibi’s real identity, Ben Tait – the Anglo-American grandson of philosopher Bertrand Russell – that an unedifying squabble over who should take the credit has erupted with the infamous sociology professor David Miller, part-time presenter on Iranian state TV, claiming that Byline stole his research.

“Let’s be clear” says the professor. “There are Zionists everywhere. In every town and city. Find out where they are…Every Zionist Jew must be held accountable and de-Zionised.” At least this provoked Byline Times into re-affirming that the demonic Miller’s “rhetoric is dangerously antisemitic and does huge disservice to the Palestinian cause.”

As for Habibi, he does his own research with a pretty scrupulous regard for accuracy. Sure, he doesn’t play nice in what he sees as institutions and governments in deep denial from extremism and societal fragmentation. Yet over the last 15 years he’s revealed many matters of significant public interest: like Jeremy Corbyn’s description of Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends” and Corbyn’s ludicrous assertion that Hamas was an organisation “dedicated to the Palestinian people and bringing about long-term peace, social justice and political justice….”

In 2023, Habibi disclosed a clip from Birmingham’s Green Lane Mosque featuring an Imam explaining the Islamic sharia punishment for married women committing adultery, including how she should be buried up to her waist before being stoned to death. This after the mosque had been awarded a £2.2 million government grant. The mosque said the imam was simply explaining historical and classical Islamic theology. However, the clip gives the impression of the imam still advocating it in an Islamic state.

I would wager that Habibi’s daily revelations of corrosive and often hateful attitudes indulged by institutions, and significantly exacerbated by the Israel-Palestine conflict, are widely recognised as undermining the social cohesion of this country.

Habibi has done what Byline Times declined to do, and what the government should be doing: he’s accessed, reviewed and reported on the content of some extremely revealing social media posts. Like the painstaking trawl he did of130 sermons from the pulpits of 84 preachers in mosques and Islamic centres across the country in the weeks immediately following 7 October. It’s a truly grisly picture.

None of the Imams mentioned in any empathetic way, the intimately sadistic nature of the massacre of almost 1200 Israelis; the vast majority of sermons cheered on a Palestinian victory, and while there is no crime in that, many speeches could fairly be described as stirring up racial hatred, some expressing support for Hamas in a way that encourages other people to support them too.

Habibi has done what Byline Times declined to do – painstaking trawl 130 sermons from the pulpits of 84 preachers in mosques and Islamic centres across the country in the weeks immediately following 7 October

Habibi has also targeted public figures who he believes by their words and actions have given succour to the haters.

The two public figures that Byline Times showcased to illustrate their point are Misan Harriman who has recently stepped down as chairman of the Southbank Centre, and football pundit Gary Lineker.

If these were intended by Byline as the most poignant of their “victims” bunch, it doesn’t say much for the rest.

Both were public-office holders in the sense that both positions were publicly funded, and in Harriman’s case, his appointment required the Culture Secretary’s formal approval.

Both were subjected to social media pile-ons and for Lineker, this led to his resignation from the BBC in 2025.

Describing Israel as an “entity” and “the most advanced apartheid state in human history” and guilty of “genocide”, Harriman announced that he would not be sharing posts from his Iranian friends who’d been “DMing me” to promote the idea of Israel liberating Iran because those “friends” – some of whom he’d been to school with – had “incredibly pro-Zionist leanings from their own social media pages…..”

Harriman vigorously denies that he was subordinating the human rights of Iranians to his ideological hostility to Israel but that is how his post comes across.

Then, last spring, Harriman shared an online post claiming that the media were giving disproportionate attention to the Jewish victims of the Golders Green stabbing compared to a Muslim victim the alleged stabber Essa Suleiman had attacked a few hours earlier. In fact, the victim, Ishmail Hussein, is said to have been a long-standing friend of Suleiman and the assault was over a personal dispute.

Then in June Harriman reposted an allegation that a luxury development in Albania by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump involved “selling off the Albanian coastline to Jewish billionaires and [an] Israeli military project….”

In January 2024 Lineker reposted a call to ban Israel from international sport; in May 2025, he reposted a video entitled “Zionism explained in two minutes” which featured an illustration of a rat.

It’s well known that the Nazis explicitly used pictures, cartoons, and film footage of rats to portray Jewish people, comparing them to vermin and disease-carrying pests. “I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic” said Lineker deleting the post. ”It goes against everything I believe in.”

Still, Lineker wasn’t quite done with Nazi comparisons. In August 2026, he shared a video of anti-Zionist activist Tony Greenstein speaking after he was acquitted of inviting support for Hamas. On the steps of the court, Greenstein said that Zionism sat “in the tradition of the Nazis who persecuted Jews”.

Other X accounts and newspapers piled into Harriman and Lineker as prime examples of the left’s moral collapse, and how its virtuous claims about the critical importance of universal principles too often collide with its practices.

The charge that the likes of Harriman and Lineker provoked, was that when it came to the Middle East wars, many progressives have been applying these principles selectively: in the case of Harriman, not promoting Iranian liberation irrespective of whether it is embraced by Israel or those on the political right; and in Lineker’s case, the crass abandonment of historical sensitivity and intellectual responsibility.

Byline says it logged 56 press items over Harriman’s Reform comments over 35 days, both friendly and hostile.

Two-thirds of the articles were published by the Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail. In Lineker’s case, 34 four of what Byline calls the “network”’s accounts named him 210 times since November 2022. A fifth of them, say Byline, were by Habibi.

Yet increasing levels of exasperation at the double standards of the pro- Palestine left would surely have been sufficient for these pile-ons to have gathered a momentum of their own irrespective of Habibi’s contributions. So why was he the centrepiece of Byline’s six-month investigation? Perhaps because over almost two decades, he has been so effective in teasing out these double standards.

In any case, it’s pretty rich for some of the individuals Byline name as being on the receiving end of pile-ons to complain about them.

“Among the scores of hateful abusive posts about me, it’s striking how frequently @habibi_uk invoked my former employer,” says the media activist and academic Professor Justin Schlosberg. “Thankfully Birkbeck (College) and especially colleagues @birkbeck_arts always stood resolutely behind me in various campaigns to get me fired..”

In the four years following the Panorama programme about antisemitism in Labour under Corbyn (for which I was the reporter), Schlosberg was focused on the BBC (and with me), firing off over 100 tweets at us. This may have blinded him to the need to take a more forensic approach to evidence because he quite simply got things wrong – not optimum for the next generation of British journalists he was teaching in his role as head of media studies at Birkbeck College, and now Professor of Media and Communications at the University of Westminster and a Visiting Professor at SOAS.

As for Habibi, his detractors will be deeply disappointed that Byline Times’ six months long investigation appears not to have closed him down. “I am touched to see so much support for my work exposing the rampant bigotry that thrives in the UK, “he posted yesterday. “Thank you.”

He added: “I do find it amusing that some of the most unpleasant people in the country are now squabbling over who made the simply amazing discovery that people who stand up against anti-Jewish racists talk to and help each other.”

That, in a nutshell seems to capture the Byline Times’s story: Jews, afflicted by the worst and most sustained period of antisemitism since the Holocaust, seeking solidarity with fellow Jews, and non-Jews who feel their isolation. “I will continue to break real stories” says Habibi. With the emphasis on real.