Just six doctors sanctioned after 169 antisemitism complaints to GMC

Just six doctors have been sanctioned by Britain’s medical regulator after 169 were accused of antisemitism since the 7 October attacks, newly revealed figures show.

Two doctors were struck off the medical register, two received warnings, one was suspended, and another was required to agree to undertakings, according to figures reported by The Times following work with the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) group.

A further 34 cases remain under consideration by the General Medical Council (GMC).

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Internal records seen by The Times reveal how some allegations of antisemitic or other racist behaviour were considered serious enough to be passed to a doctor’s employer or responsible officer, but did not result in a formal GMC investigation.

They included claims that doctors had made reference to “Jews rule the world” and posted a “Star of David with a swastika” on social media.

Since October 2023, 37 complaints involving alleged antisemitism or Islamophobia were referred to employers or responsible officers, compared with 33 that received further inquiry, investigation or a hearing by the GMC.

The revelations come weeks after CAA released a documentary examining allegations of antisemitism within the NHS.

They also follow a separate report this week that Dr Mazin Fageir, a senior trauma and orthopaedic surgeon and consultant at the Royal Free Hospital, shared a cartoon in May 2021 depicting Benjamin Netanyahu pushing a coffin draped in a Palestinian flag into a Nazi concentration camp oven.

According to The Telegraph, the image depicted the Israeli prime minister operating an oven of the kind used during the Holocaust, with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” above it, a reference to the sign at the entrance to Auschwitz. The cartoon also exaggerated Netanyahu’s ears and nose.

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism, described the post as another “blatantly anti-semitic” case and called for authorities to intervene.

Dr Fiona Sim, head of the Jewish Medical Association, told The Times: “The GMC has certainly said to us on many occasions they recognise conduct as being antisemitic but – for reasons which we don’t understand and are not really explained – they don’t feel that they are seriously antisemitic enough to be taken further.”

She added: “Unlike regulatory sanctions imposed by the GMC for matters of a doctor’s conduct, which are published, the complainant typically hears nothing more if the complaint is referred to their employer or (the NHS). It could be that appropriate actions are taken, but there is very little assurance that the behaviour won’t be repeated.”

The number of antisemitism complaints involving doctors has risen sharply since the Hamas attacks on Israel. There were eight allegations in the year to 7 October 2023, compared with more than five a week since then, according to information obtained by CAA.

Steven Silverman, CAA’s director of investigations, said: “With so few antisemitism cases resulting in action against the offender, is it any wonder that anti-Jewish racism and extremism are rife in the NHS?”

He added: “Robust changes are needed to restore sanity to British medical regulation, but that alone is not enough. Clearly, heads must roll across regulatory bodies over this deepening scandal.”

A GMC spokesperson said: “Hateful behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We do not make decisions on the allegations alone. We are required to ensure that there is sufficient evidence to establish the facts before deciding whether a fitness to practise investigation is required, but our data shows that we do not shy away from this when the evidence supports it.”

The regulator said complaints that do not meet the threshold for a GMC investigation can still be passed to employers for measures including local investigations, supervision, additional training or restrictions on practice.