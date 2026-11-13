Kinloss launches exclusive 29-year old whisky to celebrate its 100th anniversary

Finchley United Synagogue, (Kinloss) is marking its centenary with the release of an exclusive, limited-edition 29-year-old single malt Scotch whisky, offering members, supporters and whisky enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of Kinloss history.

Created in partnership with leading independent whisky bottler DS Tayman, the Kinloss100 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, costing £195 per bottle, has been described as honouring 100 years of Jewish life, community and tradition in Finchley.

The whisky has been made possible through the generosity of DS Tayman, who donated the barrel to support the synagogue’s centenary fundraising efforts.

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Matured for 29 years and finished in a second-fill sherry butt, the whisky has been bottled at 48% ABV, with no added colouring or chill filtration.

With just 296 bottles produced, demand has already been exceptionally strong; more than 150 bottles have been snapped up through pre-orders.

All monies raised go towards the Kinloss100 Development Fund, supporting investment in the synagogue and its facilities.

James Dunitz, head of whisky at Kinloss, said: “There are not many opportunities to own a genuine piece of Kinloss history, but this is one of them. As we celebrate our first 100 years, we wanted to create something truly special that people could enjoy, treasure or pass on to the next generation.

“The response has been fantastic, with more than half the bottles already sold before the official launch. Thanks to DS Tayman’s remarkable generosity, this initiative could raise almost £58,000 for the future of Kinloss. My advice to anyone thinking about buying one is simple: don’t leave it too late!”

Danny Saltman, co-founder and director of malts at DS Tayman, said: “Whisky is about much more than what is in the bottle. It’s about heritage, craftsmanship, bringing people together and creating memories. Those are values that resonate strongly with everything Kinloss has represented over the past century.”

He added: “A 29-year-old single malt is something very special, and I hope people will enjoy knowing that every bottle is helping to build the future of such an important community.”

The release forms part of Kinloss100, a year-long celebration of the synagogue’s centenary, recognising its contribution to Jewish life and looking ahead to the next century.