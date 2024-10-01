Leap of faith: Hybrid congregations make for total inclusivity

“For many years, I struggled to attend synagogue because the only option was in-person participation, which posed significant challenges,” says Ellie.

Ellie – whose autism meant that the large crowds, unexpected noises and social interactions of a synagogue building were too overwhelming – wasn’t alone. Many could not come in-person, including those who were elderly, unwell, disabled, housebound or simply too far away from their favourite community.

Thanks to advances in technology, and the changing nature of the way many of our congregations now operate, this is no longer an issue.

Within Progressive Judaism, the use of technology on Shabbat and festivals – in order to allow people to attend and be part of our services and communities – is encouraged.

At my own Ark Synagogue, as members and friends lit our candles for the last Havdalah of 5784, I realised that we were joined by people in Germany, India, Ireland, Israel and the United States, as well as those from all corners of the UK. There was a young family, a group of student rabbis and those who were housebound, including a Holocaust Survivor.

Most are weekly participants for whom connecting online provides a vital community that represents the Jewish values of the synagogue: belonging, caring, experiencing and personal.

Being a hybrid congregation and community means that we are connected wherever we are. These past Shabbat evenings, as our students go for the first time or back to university, their family in the sanctuary or in their homes are delighted to have ‘Shabbat Shalom’ messages pop up from their children joining the service from their rooms.

Over the High Holy Days, we move from our synagogue sanctuary to a larger venue. Enabling everyone to be connected involves professional support provided by Shock AV and a group of volunteers. To maintain the quality is not easy but this task is just an extension of what every synagogue has ever done at this time of year.

This model is replicated in Liberal and Reform communities all over the UK. Each is set up to suit its particular culture and needs, making sure to be present for those who are physically unable to attend in person – as an essential tenet of our Progressive value of inclusivity – through hybrid services and/or other means of keeping everyone involved. To complement what our communities are doing, there are also online-only Progressive services from Abraham & Sarah’s Tent (a online community).

To list every hybrid service taking place over the High Holy Days would fill most of this newspaper – and I’d be bound to leave someone out – but please contact your chosen community, or find the list of our 80 congregations at www.pathtoprogressivejudaism.org.uk, to see how they can include you.

I’d like to leave the last word to Ellie – now an Ark Synagogue member and Shabbat regular – who says: “Hybrid congregations like The Ark make it possible for people like me to actively participate and feel included. I am deeply grateful for this forward-thinking embrace of technology and the opportunities it provides.”