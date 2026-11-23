World Jewish Relief has appointed Linda Rosenblatt as joint president alongside Henry Grunwald, in recognition of her more than three decades of outstanding service to the charity and the Jewish community.

Formerly honorary life vice president, Rosenblatt has helped shape the organisation as a trustee, vice chair, and advocate for its work, helping to raise vital funds to help people in crisis around the world.

The daughter of refugees from Nazi Germany, she first became involved with the charity in the 1990s, invited to become a trustee by the then chairman, Jonathan Joseph.

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“My parents had both been refugees from Nazi Germany so the work of CBF resonated with me,” Rosenblatt said, referring to the charity’s former name, the Central British Fund for German Jewry. “It gave me the opportunity to improve the lives of vulnerable Jews around the world.”

Together with the charity’s Jean Marks and inspired by the late Cheryl Mariner, Lady Jakobovits and Rabbi Hugo Gryn, in 1990 Linda Rosenblatt launched World Jewish Relief initiative Connections.

Established in the aftermath of the fall of Communism in 1989, it provided scholarships to Jewish students in Serbia, Bosnia and Poland, with the expectation that they would become involved within their own communities.

Over 30 years, Connections has supported and mentored almost 500 young people, many of whom have gone on to become communal leaders, ensuring the future of Jewish life in these smaller communities.

Among the first students was Miljan, a medical student who had fled Sarajevo for Belgrade with little more than the clothes on his back. After years of financial support and encouragement from Connections, he completed his studies, went on to become a leading endocrinologist in the United States, and gave back to Connections by becoming one of its major donors.

During her tenure at WJR, Rosenblatt has visited the charity’s work both in the UK and abroad, was instrumental in establishing the Kindertransport Memorial in Hope Square at London Liverpool Street and played an important role in the development of Jewish community centres across Ukraine.

She was also involved from its inception with the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow, officially opened in 2008 by His Majesty The King, then The Prince of Wales.

Her contribution to charitable work in the UK and overseas was recognised with an MBE in 2023.

Commenting on her appointment, Henry Grunwald, WJR joint president said: “I’ve always thought that Linda must have the words ‘World Jewish Relief’ engraved on her heart. She epitomises everything that is good about the organisation. Her values are its values, as are mine. I look forward to working with her in the years ahead.”

Responding, Linda Rosenblatt said she felt “deeply honoured to be appointed joint president alongside Henry Grunwald whom I hold in the highest regard. Whilst I would hope that the need for World Jewish Relief’s support might one day diminish, the reality is that global crises, conflict and instability are likely to continue, creating ever increasing numbers of refugees and heightened levels of vulnerability and poverty.

“Looking ahead,” she added, “I hope that World Jewish Relief will be recognised as the leading Jewish humanitarian aid organisation globally, continuing to strengthen and expand its reach, impact and influence”, before admitting that her involvement with the charity “has enriched my life and I am excited by the opportunity to continue to help it build on its remarkable legacy and ensure that it continues to make a lasting difference to the lives of vulnerable people, wherever they may be.”