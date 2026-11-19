How can someone be brilliant in one aspect of their life, yet make terrible – and often painfully obvious – errors in another?

We like to imagine that people are consistent. Someone who demonstrates intelligence, discipline and vision in their work must surely display those qualities elsewhere. Experience tells us otherwise: a person can be generous yet selfish, thoughtful yet impulsive, wise in public and rash in private.

The Jewish mystical tradition offers a fascinating way of understanding this contradiction by describing three primary dimensions of the soul. The nefesh is the part of us closest to physical life – our appetites, instincts and needs. The ruach is associated with our emotions, character and relationships. The neshamah reflects our highest intellectual and spiritual capabilities, our ability to contemplate meaning and connect with God.

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These are interconnected dimensions of every individual, each playing a vital role in our lives. Crucially, however, developing one does not automatically improve the others. Intellectual brilliance, or even aspects of spiritual accomplishment, offer no guarantee of emotional maturity or moral integrity.

This week’s Torah portion, , gives us a powerful illustration of this idea.

Fleeing home, our forefather Jacob dreams of a ladder standing on the ground and reaching into heaven. Angels ascend and descend the ladder, while the glory of God stands above it. The Sfat Emet, a great nineteenth-century mystical teacher, interprets this dream as a vision of the ideal human soul. The ladder’s earthly base represents the nefesh, the ascending angels represent the ruach, while God’s presence above reflects the neshamah, our highest spiritual dimension.

The purpose of the ladder is not simply to reach heaven, but to elevate everything connected to it, even our most basic physical desires. We need not abandon our instincts or ambitions but must learn to direct them. Our intelligence should inform our moral choices, our ideals must shape our relationships, and our highest aspirations must find expression in our most ordinary actions.

We are naturally impressed by extraordinary achievements: technological breakthroughs, successful institutions, reputations built over decades. We admire charisma and the ability to inspire others. However, we are constantly reminded that even those capable of many achievements can struggle with the most basic human failings. Success in one area of life does not necessarily translate into integrity in another.

However, I think Jacob’s ladder offers a vision of something deeply optimistic. It tells us that genuine, life-altering spiritual growth is possible, and what it looks like. Our finest thoughts and moments of inspiration cannot remain at the top of the ladder; their true power lies in how they transform our relationships, guide our morality and shape the way we live on the ground.

The true measure of how high we have climbed is whether we have brought all of ourselves with us.

Rabbi Dovi Lebrett is at Shenley United Jewish Community