Man arrested after ‘shooting gestures’ near Bondi Chanukah massacre site

Man allegedly mimicked firing a gun from a bridge near where 15 people were murdered at a Jewish festival

Australian police have arrested a man accused of making shooting gestures while displaying a Palestinian flag from a bridge near the site of the Bondi Beach Chanukah terror attack.

The 53-year-old was detained on Friday afternoon after officers were called to the bridge in Sydney, close to where 15 people were murdered at a Jewish celebration last December.

According to Australian outlet News24, which first reported the incident, the man hung a Palestinian flag over the side of the bridge before allegedly making gestures resembling someone firing a gun.

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A witness told the outlet: “The most galling part was when I walked past him, he made shotgun gestures with his hands off the side of the bridge.”

“He did three motions os shooting a gun with his hands.”

Police arrived within minutes and approached the man, who was subsequently escorted to a police vehicle.

The witness said at least eight officers were in the area and described the police response as calm.

“They de-escalated the situation, there were no raised voices,” the witness said.

“Police confiscated the flag from him.”

New South Wales Police confirmed the man had been taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where inquiries remain ongoing.

The Australian Jewish Association condemned the incident, describing the site as “a place of profound grief for the Jewish community”.

In a post on X, the organisation said: “Have we reached the point where even the site of a massacre of Jews cannot be treated with basic decency and respect?”

It added: “Absolutely disgraceful.”

The incident took place near the scene of the 14 December 2025 terrorist attack, when two gunmen opened fire on crowds celebrating Chanukah at Bondi Beach.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured in the antisemitic massacre, which targeted families gathered for the Jewish festival.

The attackers, father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram, fired into the crowd from an elevated footbridge. Sajid was shot dead by police, while his son was wounded and arrested.

Police have not publicly confirmed whether Friday’s incident is being investigated as a hate crime or whether any charges will be brought.