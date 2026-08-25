Netanyahu says Iran tried to assassinate one of his sons

Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that Iran allegedly tried to assassinate one of his sons, but stopped short of saying which of them was targeted.

The Israeli prime minister made the claim during an unexpected live phone call with Israel’s Channel 14 on Monday, after the broadcaster rang a number Netanyahu had publicly shared the previous day.

Discussing threats against his family, Netanyahu told military correspondent Noam Amir: “Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to murder, to kill one of my sons. It tried to murder him.”

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When asked whether the claim was based on intelligence shown to him, Netanyahu did not give further details, instead repeating: “Iran tried to assassinate one of my sons.”

Netanyahu has two sons, Yair and Avner, and did not identify which of them was allegedly targeted or say when or where the attempt took place.

Israeli media reported that the alleged plot had been known to the country’s security establishment for several months but had been kept from publication under military censorship. Channel 12 reported that the incident took place while Yair was outside Israel, although it did not say he was the intended target.

The revelation came during a wider discussion about the security given to Netanyahu’s family and politicians ahead of Israel’s October election.

In July, a ministerial committee approved extended Shin Bet protection for Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and their sons Yair and Avner.

Netanyahu argued that the alleged Iranian threat showed why such protection was necessary, saying: “People need to show some restraint, especially during an election campaign.”

He also said he had spoken to Shin Bet chief David Zini about security for other candidates for prime minister.

“I spoke with the Shin Bet chief and asked him to provide appropriate security to any prime ministerial candidate,” he said.

The issue arose after Netanyahu was questioned about security arrangements for former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is challenging him in the election.

Netanyahu’s claim comes amid continued tensions between Israel and Iran following direct military confrontation between the two countries. He provided no evidence or further information about the alleged assassination attempt.