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New ‘global home for Jewish and Israeli writing’ as publisher launches

High Line publishing studio, based in London and New York, will contain two imprints - Odessa Editions and Antidote Books

By JN Reporter September 11, 2026, 12:04 pm Edit
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The skylines of New York (Creative Commons/Dllu) and London (Creative Commons, Ilya Grigorik)
The skylines of New York (Creative Commons/Dllu) and London (Creative Commons, Ilya Grigorik)

A new international literary publisher has launched with the aim of “publishing bold voices and original thinking”, with the understanding that its creation is in part a response to the wider publishing world’s silencing of a range of Jewish voices.

High Line publishing studio, founded by Jewish literary agent Neil Blair, will contain two imprints – Odessa Editions and Antidote Books – and will operate out of London and New York. Led by Oliver Malcolm, its executive publishers will be Jacky Klein (Odessa) and Joel Simons (Antidote), with an advisory committee including prominent international and literary figures, including Lee Child, bestselling author of the Jack Reacher books.

In particular, Odessa has been described as “a new global home for Jewish and Israeli writing across fiction and non-fiction, publishing established and emerging voices from Israel and the diaspora… launching at a moment when many Jewish and Israeli writers face growing challenges.”

Books the imprint is set to publish next year include works from authors such as Matti Friedman, Amos Harel and Dara Horn.

Jacky Klein said: “Odessa Editions launches at a moment of real opportunity, both in terms of phenomenal Jewish and Israeli writers needing a supportive and safe home, and readers across the world looking for more extraordinary Jewish voices across both fiction and non-fiction.

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“Odessa was one of the great 19th century centres of Jewish literary life: pluralistic, imaginative, bold, and rich in storytelling. Odessa Editions carries that spirit into the 21st century with books that bring Jewish writing – in all its breadth, originality and vitality – to audiences worldwide.”

Lee Child said: “The world is in a ridiculous mess, and we won’t fix it by silencing people, ignoring ideas, or sticking to what we think we know. High Line aims to give a voice to those who need one, and I hope the result – no doubt in turn inspiring, intriguing, infuriating, but always interesting – will inch us toward some kind of sensible progress. This is exactly what publishing should be doing, as we continue to navigate a troubled century.”

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