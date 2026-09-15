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New High Holy Days guide invites UK Jews to consider climate change advocacy

Leadership at work can help combat climate and nature crises, say EcoJudaism, the Jewish Climate Professionals Network and the Jewish Ethics Project

By Michelle Rosenberg September 15, 2026, 11:27 am Edit
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Screenshot: EcoJudaism September 2026
Screenshot: EcoJudaism September 2026

A new guide launched across the UK Jewish community ahead of Yom Kippur is encouraging congregants across all denominations to consider how they can “drive positive change” on the environment through “their skills, decisions, and leadership at work”.

The Climate Cheshbon HaNefesh was produced collaboratively by EcoJudaism, the Jewish Climate Professionals Network (JCPN), and the Jewish Ethics Project (JEP).

Physical copies are being distributed across Orthodox, Masorti, Reform, Liberal, and independent synagogues and the booklet is also available online for download.

Rafi Addlestone, chair of trustees at EcoJudaism and co-founder of JCPN, edited the booklet and said: “Yom Kippur provides us with dedicated time for a ‘cheshbon hanefesh‘ – a deep accounting of our actions and choices. While personal lifestyle habits matter, the single most powerful contribution many of us can make to creating a better world in the face of the climate and nature crisis is through our professions.

“We are proud to share this booklet cross-denominationally so congregants across our entire community can read it during Yom Kippur services and reflect on how their skills, decisions, and leadership at work can drive positive change. Supported by our combined networks across EcoJudaism, JCPN, and JEP, and available online to all, we hope it sparks meaningful action in every industry sector.”

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The guide offers evidence-based insights across eight sectors: law, finance, education, health, energy, the built environment, industry, and food. Each chapter pairs a foundational Jewish ethical imperative with current climate science, UK case studies, and reflections from working professionals.

The digital version of the booklet and its accompanying professional toolkit can be downloaded here.

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