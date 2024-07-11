OPINION: Our support for Israelis needs us to oppose the extremists in their government

I recently returned from spending time in Israel, my second visit since 7th October. A day after landing in Israel I joined the largest anti-government protest since the outbreak of war. We heard from people still displaced from the north, from parents of soldiers risking their lives in Gaza, and from David Grossman:

“There is someone to fight for, it all depends on you. Now is the time to rise, to live. To be a people or not to be. To be people or not to be… All hangs by a thread.”

Israelis are understandably still traumatised and there is the gaping wound of hostages still being held in Gaza. Israelis are also hanging by a thread as their government – the same government that abandoned so many of them in the hours, days and weeks after the Hamas attacks – seems hellbent on sacrificing a secure future in pursuit of extremist and expansionist ideology.

As Mick Davis wrote for the Times of Israel: “Daydreaming about expanding Israeli rule while in reality, the country shrinks, all while driving wedges between both citizens and allies is not leadership but demagoguery.”

I understand the reluctance of those outside Israel to get involved in what they perceive as internal or divisive matters. Just as we did during the “judicial overhaul” all of us concerned for Israel must appreciate this is about much more than local political differences.

Israelis are facing two existential threats to their safe, secure and democratic future. One from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran; the other from the theocrats, ultra-nationalists and corrupt aspiring autocrats who make up most of Israel’s current government.

What struck me more than the protests was the pain and anger felt by everyday people towards a government that neglects them. I heard about the family of a young child whose parents were killed and kidnapped by Hamas waiting months to be contacted by social services.

I was told about children and parents, displaced for months from Kiryat Shmona, needing to take the authorities to court to seek the same adjustments for sitting final exams afforded to children from the south. A friend shared how people screamed “Rak Bibi” (only Bibi) angrily when they joined a vigil with families of hostages. Bizarrely in Israel, expressing solidarity with families of the hostages and support for a deal is met with suspicion and vitriol.

In stark contrast, I was honoured to join the New Israel Fund as we presented our Truth to Power award to Einav Zangauker. Einav’s son Matan is still being held in Gaza and circumstances have propelled her to become a campaigner for the release of her son and all the hostages.

Nine months after 7th October and with no end in sight to the ensuing war, it is harder and harder to trust that Israel’s government is guided by seeking security for its citizens.

Shortly before my trip a leading news programme revealed allegations of “criminal acts of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust” against Transport Minister Miri Regev. Whilst in Israel, coverage was continuing of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich being caught seeming to admit de facto annexation of the West Bank. This week, outgoing head of the IDF’s Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs, delivered a stirring warning:

“In recent months and just this week ultranationalist criminal activity has raised its head, under the cover of the war and the lust for revenge, terrorising Palestinian civilians who posed no threat… Concern for the welfare of Palestinian civilians … is not only the legal responsibility of the head of command, and not only a moral value, it also serves Israel’s security.”

My last night in Israel was spent with thousands of people at ‘The Time is Now’ – a reawakening of Israel’s peace movement. The peace camp may still be the minority, but most Israelis understand that new leadership is desperately needed to achieve the only real “total victory” – a secure and democratic future.

All of us who care deeply about Israel and Israelis need to face up to today’s reality; to stand with Israelis means taking a stand against Israel’s extremist government.