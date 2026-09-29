Palestinian ambassador: Burnham government is bringing our ‘South Africa moment’

Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot has addressing a gathering of Arab ambassadors at the Labour Party conference, and claimed the actions of Andy Burnham’s government towards Israel could herald what he called “Palestine’s South Africa moment.”

At a packed Arab Ambassador Council meeting, Zomlot praised Labour’s “historic new policy,” highlighting the implementation of sanctions over West Bank settlements and emphasising that these measures would help realise “the implementation of the two-state solution.”

He told the audience, “Today, I just want to stand before all of you, and on behalf of my fellow Arab ambassadors, to say a big ‘thank you’ to the British people.”

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“Under Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government, we see the United Kingdom leading once again, as it has done many times before.”

Zomlot continued: “We remember the anti-apartheid struggle very clearly. It took time for the government to align itself with the British people, but when it did, apartheid ended and South Africa gained its freedom.

“We witnessed the end of apartheid and the freedom of Nelson Mandela. Today, especially after this morning’s speech by Ed Miliband, I stand before you with full conviction to say: I believe this is Palestine’s South Africa moment.”

Zomlot was joined by ambassadors from across the Gulf and Arab world at the event, which was also attended by a small number of Jewish conference attendees, including from the Board of Deputies.

Also speaking at the event was Middle East minister Stephen Doughty.

He said:”We have recognised Palestine. We’ve made that decision. We need to make sure that the conditions are in place for us to be able to realise that.

“And at a time like this, with all the difficulties we face, that can sometimes seem very far away.

“But we have to, as Parliament has been saying, have hope.

“We have to work together with partners across the divide. We have to work for peace. We have to work for peace across the Middle East, and we have to ensure that if we say as you say, we have to meet that, and that means standing for a secure Israel and a secure Palestine. And we will continue to follow that through.”

He also said he wanted to reflect “on obviously the terrible situation we see in relation to Iran, and of course the attacks on many partners in this room, totally unjustified attacks, and of course the impact that’s having on the global economy as well, and the impact for British citizens.”

Jewish News spoke with several ambassadors who praised the UK government’s tougher stance on Israel, while also emphasising their commitment to a two-state solution.

Envoys from Egypt and other Gulf States repeatedly blamed the current Israeli government for the breakdown in diplomatic relations, with one describing a good working result as “impossible.”

Other speakers at the event included the Ambassador of Bahrain Shaikh Fawaz Al Khalifa.

Afterwards attendees freely mingled with Labour conference attendees, including Israelis.

In his speech, former Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar—now a peer and Minister of State for Trade in the Burnham government—added: “I think it is really important to stress, both here and globally, that it is not a contradiction to be vociferously anti-hate and anti-prejudice in all its forms.

“Whether that means addressing Islamophobia, antisemitism, or racism, you can be unequivocal in championing against all forms of prejudice and hate, while also passionately advocating for peace, freedom, justice, and security for every community—every faith, every person—including in the Middle East, in both Palestine and Israel,” added Baron Sawar.

Significantly, the Labour peer also spoke of UK ambitions to boost trade in the Gulf: “A good trade partner and a true leader in global trade doesn’t just tell you what’s good for our nation; it shows you what’s good for your nations as well.”

He added, “I will be a trade minister who seeks to deliver exports from the UK and also promote imports in the Gulf.”

“We want to attract investment in the Gulf, but also encourage investment from the UK into the region. In this global race, we all win by building partnerships, bridges, and relationships, ensuring we are a world that looks outward.”