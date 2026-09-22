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Police foil Manchester Yom Kippur terror plot

Two men arrested over suspected plan to target Manchester’s Jewish community during holiest day of the year

By Jewish News Reporter September 22, 2026, 4:51 pm Edit
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Greater Manchester Police (Credit: PA)
Greater Manchester Police (Credit: PA)
Two men in their 30s have been arrested over a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area during Yom Kippur, police have said.

The men were arrested in Newton Street, Manchester, and taken to a London police station where they currently remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing (CTP), said “This has been a long-running proactive investigation which has led to the disruption of what we believe to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area.”

She added: “We are acutely aware this news will cause further concern to the Jewish community, as well as the wider public, especially given the significant high holy day period.

“I want to reassure them we are working incredibly closely with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe.

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“And more broadly, across the country CTP is working with local police forces to provide protective security support and advice for areas with Jewish communities, and particularly during the High Holy Day period.”

A spokesperson for the CST said: “This is utterly chilling, coming so close to the anniversary of the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year, and is another reminder of the serious terrorist threat facing Jewish communities in this current time.

“We have been in close communication with police in Manchester and around the country throughout Yom Kippur, as we are continuously as part of our security operation over the High Holy Days. We want to thank the police and other agencies for their work protecting the Jewish community, and British society as a whole, from terrorism.

“We urge the Jewish community to remain calm and alert, and to report any suspicious activity to police on 999 and then to CST.’

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