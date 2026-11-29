The British Jewish community has many hidden gems. One of them is the Institute of Polish Jewish Studies. Each year, the Institute holds a symposium as part of its annual event cycle devoted to exploring and commemorating aspects of Polish Jewish history and culture. This year is of particular significance, marking the fortieth anniversary of the founding of Polin, Studies in Polish Jewry, the journal it publishes.

There is much to celebrate. Early in 2025, Polin achieved recognition as an academic journal. Since its inception, it has published thirty-eight volumes exploring the religious, cultural and political history of Polish Jewry. This is an achievement of considerable importance to world Jewry as a whole.

For centuries, the Polish Jewish community was the largest in the world, losing that position only in the 1920s to the American community, many of whose members are themselves the children and grandchildren of Polish Jews.

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The traditions and practices of Jewish communities in the Anglo-Saxon democracies owe much to Minhag Polin—the traditions of the mother community—as well as to its internal divisions and conflicts. Many of the movements which have shaped modern Jewish life—Zionism, the Bund, Yiddishism, Hasidism, ultra-Orthodoxy, the Enlightenment and the Jewish literary, musical and artistic renaissance—either originated in Poland or were profoundly influenced by its Jewish community.

Much of the literature on Polish Jewry understandably focuses on its destruction in the Holocaust. Polin has made an admirable contribution to scholarship in this field, including research into areas which have otherwise been neglected, such as the role of women and attempts to rescue Jews. But it has also helped foster a broader perspective: one in which the history of Polish Jewry is something to be celebrated, not simply mourned.

The Institute has encouraged a more nuanced understanding of history in other respects too. In recent years, Polish nationalists have sought to rewrite history in an attempt to exclude any acknowledgement of Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

The publication of accounts of the massacre of the Jewish community at Jedwabne in July 1941 is a case in point. Although the massacre was facilitated by the Germans, it was carried out by Polish neighbours of the Jews of the town, with whom they had lived side by side for many years. This publication provoked considerable anger in some nationalist Polish circles. The suggestion that there had been vehement antisemitism both before, during and after the war was dismissed as an unjustified slander.

For centuries, the Polish Jewish community was the largest in the world, losing that position only in the 1920s to the American community, many of whose members are themselves the children and grandchildren of Polish Jews

At the same time, in Jewish circles, it is often argued that the Poles were even more antisemitic than the Germans. It is pointed out that, while there were literally hundreds of concentration camps throughout Germany during the Third Reich, all the extermination camps were situated in Poland. The argument is sometimes made that the Germans established them there because they knew they would encounter no resistance. In fact, there was little resistance to the killings in any of the countries in which they took place.

Poland, however, was unique among the European countries occupied by Germany in having no collaborationist movement. Although many antisemitic Poles cooperated with the Germans, none attained a position comparable to that of Quisling in Norway.

Similarly, there was no Nazi party in Poland of the kind that existed in the Netherlands and elsewhere, nor was there a collaborationist administration such as that established in France. Moreover, more Poles were recognised as Righteous Among the Nations than people of any other nationality.

The truth lies somewhere between these two extremes. The death camps were established in Poland because that was where the Jews were: Poland was home to one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe and the third largest in the world, after the United States and the Soviet Union. This is also why more Righteous Among the Nations came from Poland than from any other country.

There was no collaborationist party in Poland because the Germans had no desire to establish one. Their intention was to reduce the Poles to the status of serfs, taught to believe that it was god’s will that they should remain subservient to Germans. On the other hand, antisemitism was widespread in pre-war Poland, where ghetto benches in universities were commonplace. Jedwabne was by no means the only town in which Jews were massacred.

Perhaps most shocking of all was the antisemitism which persisted after the war, culminating in the Kielce pogrom, which led to the departure of the overwhelming majority of Polish Jews.

It is between these competing narratives that the Institute has had to steer a delicate course, a task it has accomplished through the diplomatic skills of its directors, Anthony Polonsky and Francois Guesnet.

Quite possibly—I put it no stronger than that—the Institute has contributed to the growth of liberal opinion which culminated in the collapse of the communist regime in 1989. To have achieved this while maintaining the highest standards of academic scholarship is an extraordinary accomplishment, and reason enough to dedicate this year’s symposium to the past, present, and future of the journal.

Around twenty of its co-editors joined the event at University College London, culminating with keynotes by Professor Dariusz Stola, director of the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, and by the journal’s founder, Professor Antony Polonsky.

Although I claim no credit for its achievements, I am delighted to have been associated with it.