Palestine supporters hang giant flag at Westfield

A giant pro-Palestinian flag was unfurled at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London, on Sunday.

It was hung over a balcony at the busy centre until security officers eventually came and removed it.

A spokesperson for Westfield told Jewish News: “Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City are busy family-centric destinations and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all our visitors, we do not facilitate protests within our centres.

“On occasion protesters will show up unexpectedly. However, they are advised immediately of our policy and politely asked to conclude the event and remove any visual materials. Our priority is to always manage the situation safely and peacefully and Sunday’s protest was dealt with in this manner by our in-house security team and the protesters left without incident.”

An estimated 1 million shoppers visit Westfield Stratford each week.