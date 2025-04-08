Pro-Palestine activists place faked baby body bags outside David Lammy’s home

David Lammy has been targeted by pro-Palestine protesters at his home in north London.

Two female activists from the activist group Youth Demand put fake baby size body bags outside the property, along with a sign on the garden hedge reading “Lammy Stop Arming Genocide”.

Justifying the incident a spokesperson for the group said:”David Lammy has admitted that Israel is in breach of international law and yet the UK has cancelled less than 10 per cent of arms sales to Israel. 90 per cent complicity with murder is still complicity with murder.

“History will rightly view those that supported the systematic slaughter of children with absolute contempt.

“David Lammy will be held to account for not having the spine to cease trading with Israel and halting British armed forces from assisting this genocide.”

The foreign secretary was in Rome at the time of the incident, where he joined the King and Queen on a royal visit.

It is not known if his family were at the North London property.

Three Youth Demand actvists had previously been charged after they staged a similar action outside the Prime Minister’s home last year.

Lammy has attempted to lead the government’s position on Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza, but warning the Jewish state is at a clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.

At the same time he has repeatedly stressed Hamas status as a terrorist group who can have no future in the governing of Gaza.