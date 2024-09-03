Progressive Judaism leaders issue call for ‘calm’ response to Labour’s Israel stance

Progressive Judaism co-leaders Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy have claimed it is possible to disagree with decisions taken by the Labour government on Israel while recognising they have “deep respect” for communal life in the UK.

In a joint statement, issued after they met with Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and Attorney General, Richard Hermer to discuss the government’s decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel, the rabbis added:”This is a time for calm.”

Levy and Baginsky write:”We know that there are many in our communities who disagree with this decision.

“Many more are pained by its timing, coming in such a difficult week, in which six hostages were murdered, and on the day that their funerals were taking place.

“That this comes so soon after other decisions – including restoring funding to UNRWA – has created a feeling of anxiety for some about the position of the new government with regard to Israel and in relation to the UK Jewish community.”

But in a statement that differed significantly from that of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who said that the government’s decision to suspend 30 licenses “beggars belief”the leaders of Progressive Judaism said:”This is a time for calm.

“Just as our Israeli friends, family and colleagues are living with complexity, so can we.

“We can be concerned for Israel’s security, desperate for the release of hostages, and protest against some of the actions of the current Israeli government.

“We can disagree with some of the actions of the UK government while also recognising its ongoing support for the Jewish community and Israel.

“Most of all, we should recognise that we live in a country where Jewish life thrives and where we have unprecedented access to making our diverse thoughts and beliefs clear to government.”

Jewish News understands Levy and Baginsky had attended Monday’s meetings with Lammy and Hermer along with communal representatives from the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and Yachad.

In a recognition of some communal disquiet over Israel’s continued actions in Gaza, Progressive Judaism’s co-leaders added:”We also know that there are many in our communities who are deeply concerned about some of the actions of the current Israeli government.

“When we wrote Our Jewish Values with partners in October of last year, we stressed how important the framework of international law is to us as Jews, even in our loss, pain and anger.

“This remains our commitment.

“It is fundamental to Jewish tradition that we can hear these multiple voices. As the Talmud states, eilu v’eilu – ‘these and these’.

“As Jews we should seek to hold complexity of ideas, to be thoughtful in our responses, not to seek to create polarised narratives or simplistic statements.

“We are very conscious that we have had the privilege of being your voice and representation in many meetings since 7 October, to be able to have direct and robust discussions, and to ask questions directly of government.

“Even where we have been in disagreement, we have encountered a deep respect and feeling for what the British Jewish community is going through and our continued pain, both personal and communal.”

The rabbis stressed that members “should not underestimate the significance” of the meetings being held with Labour.

“They also provide the chance for us, once again, to give voice to the plight of the hostages, our anxiety that they are not forgotten and that their return home remains a priority – and share how many of us are desperately concerned that humanitarian aid reaches those in need,” the pair added.

“We have also been struck by the detail behind the headlines of much of that which we have heard.

“We have sought, and heard, a strong continued commitment from the UK government to Israel’s safety and security.

“We were told that the decision on arms sales has been made in a way designed to limit its impact on Israel’s ability to defend itself, and that this was not a political decision but a legal one.”

