WIN: A collection of books by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (1948-2020) was one of the greatest and most inspiring religious leaders of the modern age, widely acclaimed as a scholar, writer and theologian. These reissued paperback editions of his timeless works from Bloomsbury Continuum celebrate his legacy for today. With stunning new covers and forewords by brilliant writers from around the world, they are perfect for anyone wishing to reacquaint themselves with Rabbi Sacks’ writing, and for introducing a new generation to his evergreen wisdom.

Celebrating Life: Finding Happiness in Unexpected Places

Drawn from Rabbi Sacks’ columns in The Times, this series of reflections explores how to celebrate life in a new way following loss – and how in embracing our humanity, we can touch the divine.

The Dignity of Difference: How to Avoid the Clash of Civilisations

With a new foreword by Simon Schama, The Dignity of Difference offers a radical proposal for reconciling our differences without violence – the perfect antidote to troubled times.

From Optimism to Hope

This carefully selected collection brings together Rabbi Sacks’ favourite pieces from his appearances on BBC Radio’s Thought for the Day. They cover a wide range of diverse topics, but all of them offer us hope and encouragement.

The Home We Build Together: Recreating Society

With a new foreword from Daniel Finkelstein, this powerful classic argues that we need to celebrate our shared interests as well as our differences and offers a new way of understanding citizenship and multiculturalism in modern Britain.

The Persistence of Faith: Religion, Morality and Society in a Secular World

This powerful classic explores how many different faiths can together provide a cohesive morality that unites us despite our differences, and give people the meaning and dignity they deserve.

Radical Then, Radical Now

With a new foreword by Natan Sharansky, Rabbi Sacks’ deeply personal testimony explores how Judaism has not just survived but flourished in the face of persecution and catastrophes throughout history. This is a moving and uplifting celebration of faith and community filled with hope for the future of Jewish people.

To Heal a Fractured World: The Ethics of Responsibility

With a new foreword by Rowan William, this critique of narcissism draws on the ethic of responsibility at the heart of Judaism to explore what it means to be more and our collective duty to help others.

