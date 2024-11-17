Record numbers march to Cenotaph in honour of Jewish servicemen and women
Holocaust survivors Henny Franks and Mala Tribich laid wreaths, joined by 99-year-old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh
A record number of people participated in a march to honour Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country.
This year’s parade, themed ‘Standing Tall, Marching Together,’ saw thousands march from Horse Guards Parade to The Cenotaph, with many more lining the streets in support.
Holocaust survivors Henny Franks and Mala Tribich laid wreaths at the Cenotaph, joined by D-Day 99 year old, veteran Mervyn Kersh, defence minister Lord Coaker and Lord Mayor of Westminster Cllr Robert Rigby. JFS, JCoSS, Immanuel College and Hasmonean students laid poppy posies.
The parade marked the 80th anniversaries of D-Day, Operation Market Garden, the Battles of Imphal and Kohima, and the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino. The event was a poignant reminder of the Jewish community’s proud legacy of service in the British Armed Forces.
The service at the Cenotaph was conducted by Chief Sir Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Rabbi Major Reuben Livingstone, and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg.
National Chair Dan Fox said: “This year’s parade was an exceptional display of unity and pride. ‘Standing Tall, Marching Together’ isn’t just a theme – it reflects our collective strength as a community. Together, we honoured Jewish servicemen and women who fought for freedom and we reaffirmed our commitment to standing strong against antisemitism.”
AJEX’s ‘Remember in Red’ campaign saw Jewish schools across the UK taking part, with pupils wearing red to mark Remembrance Week, plant poppies and hear from veterans. AJEX Shabbat was observed in synagogues, and memorial prayers were held, ensuring younger generations continue the tradition of Remembrance.
AJEX chief executive Fiona Palmer added: “Today’s parade was truly inspiring, a powerful reminder of the strength of our community. We came together to honour the sacrifices of Jewish veterans, showing our unwavering pride in being British and Jewish. We are proud to celebrate our community’s significant contribution to the fabric of our society.”
For more information on AJEX and to support their ongoing work, visit www.ajex.org.uk
