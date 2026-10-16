Shabbat Shalom: To Those Who Give Us Reason to Sing

In Dublin, the Herbert Park Hotel cancelled a booking for 70 rooms intended for delegates attending a conference on combating antisemitism. According to Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, the booking was withdrawn after he explained the purpose of the gathering.

A gathering of people coming together to discuss how to protect Jews from hatred, and they encountered hatred!

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When Jewish community representatives and officials working to combat antisemitism cannot book accommodation without being interrogated and then banned, the conference has already been supplied with a rather devastating case study.

Then there was Oslo, where last week, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded its Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, a woman who has long campaigned for an end to the only Jewish state.

In September 2025, the UN commission she chaired concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and accused senior Israeli leaders of incitement to genocide. These were findings by her commission, not a court judgement. Yet they supplied the authority of the United Nations to the gravest accusation that can be levelled against a nation.

The woman who had been entrusted with overseeing this supposedly impartial investigation had supported the BDS movement, called to sanction Israel and publicly characterised it as an apartheid state for years. Those prior positions should have precluded her involvement in such an investigation, let alone her position at its head.

An investigator should arrive with questions, she arrived with answers.

Then remember her defence of fellow commissioner Miloon Kothari after he stated that social media was controlled by the “Jewish lobby”. Pillay claimed his remarks had been taken out of context and deliberately misquoted. Kothari subsequently apologised. She defended language that even the man who used it acknowledged was wrong.

Her record also includes criticising American support for Iron Dome in 2014. Criticising a system that intercepts rockets aimed at Israeli civilians by a terrorist organisation is a revealing choice. Protecting Israeli children from being blown apart should never require an explanation, let alone an apology.

This is the record the Nobel Committee has chosen to honour. My objection is to an institution that looked at the prior campaigning, the defence of an antisemitic trope and the complete absence of impartiality, and decided that none of it disqualified her from receiving its highest recognition.

What are Jews supposed to understand from that decision? That prejudice becomes respectable when expressed through a commission? That defending an antisemitic remark matters less when the person doing so has the right credentials?

A hotel turns away Jews gathering to combat antisemitism. A celebrated institution honours a woman whose record is clear for all to see and Jews are expected, once again, to mistake institutional prestige for moral authority.

I refuse, but I also refuse to let those institutions decide what this week means to us. They have occupied enough of our attention, they will not take possession of our joy.

That is why I write these pieces, because alongside exposing the people who seek to diminish Jewish life, we must celebrate those who make it richer. We need their courage, their conviction, their stubborn insistence that being Jewish still contains extraordinary reasons for happiness.

If all we record is what is done to us, we leave out what we do for one another. We leave out the lives being built, the traditions being carried forward, the rooms filled with song.

This week, I want to remember those rooms too.

Shabbat Shalom to Adam Wagner KC.

A human rights barrister gives a lecture about his work on behalf of hostage families. Masked demonstrators force their way in, shouting abuse. “Settler.” “War criminal.” His offence? Working for the release of people kidnapped by murderous terrorists.

That is the scene described in the reporting you may have seen this week. Sit with it for a moment, because familiarity with this behaviour must never be allowed to dull its obscenity.

After 7 October, Adam Wagner devoted himself to representing British families whose loved ones had been taken into Gaza. Alongside solicitor Adam Rose, he worked on behalf of the families of a number of hostages, bringing legal expertise to people living through an almost unimaginable nightmare. People stolen from their homes, families waiting for proof of life, innocent civilians held by a terrorist organisation that had already demonstrated its capacity for murder, torture and sexual violence.

Helping them should be amongst the least controversial things a human rights lawyer could ever do. Yet apparently even that is too much for those whose professed compassion cannot stretch to the civilians Hamas took captive.

What exactly are they objecting to? That somebody represented those families? That somebody insisted their loved ones mattered? That somebody refused to allow the hostages to disappear beneath the political arguments being conducted over their heads? There is something profoundly revealing about directing your fury at the person trying to bring captives home.

Adam’s work required patience, expertise and a willingness to remain alongside families whose suffering could not be resolved by a speech or a social media post. Long after the initial horror, there was still work to do, calls to make, arguments to pursue, people who needed somebody in their corner.

That deserves our gratitude and when a mob attempts to make that work shameful, our gratitude should become louder.