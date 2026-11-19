More than 420 guests gathered at South Hampstead Synagogue on Tuesday evening for Faith & Flavour, as LA-based food creator Sivan Kobi, whose Jewish cooking videos on her Instagram platform have attracted 2.4 million Instagram followers, brought Sivan’s Kitchen to the stage for the official launch of Yonah Inspired Living.

VIP ticketholders joined the Israeli-born influencer for a hands-on pickling demonstration before moving into the main synagogue for the evening’s live cooking event. Earlier in the day, Sivan had used the synagogue’s kitchen to prepare three of her signature recipes: her viral Famous Fennel

salad with apple; stuffed chicken thighs filled with mushrooms and served in a red wine and honey sauce; and Lemon Pistachio Bundt cake.

She then made the dishes on stage while sharing stories from her life and answering questions from the audience. The dishes were then auctioned to guests, raising key funds for Yonah.

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Speaking at the event whilst interacting with guests, mother-of-four

Sivan Kobi reflected on her journey as a food creator – and the importance of being a proud Jewish woman. She told guests: “On October 7, I had around 220,000 followers. It was Shabbat, and I would never normally go on my phone, but we were consumed by what was happening in Israel. I went online and said that we all needed to speak up, no matter how big or small our platforms were.

“I lost around 50,000 followers almost immediately, which was a huge number at the time. But I didn’t care. If people didn’t realise they were following a proud Jewish Israeli woman who spends her days making challah, then they were following the wrong person. I wasn’t going to stay silent to keep my followers.”

Reflecting on the work it takes to film content and create recipes, she added: “People tell me I’m lucky, but I always say I’m blessed, not lucky. I work incredibly hard for everything I’ve achieved. You have to stay focused, believe in what you’re doing and put the work in. Nothing happens overnight, and I want people to understand how much hard work goes on behind the scenes.”

In an additional statement, she said: “For so long, my messages have been filled with people asking, ‘When are you coming to London?’ To finally be here, meet the community in person and share a little piece of Sivan’s Kitchen with everyone has meant so much to me.”

She added: “I’m so grateful to Joanne, the Yonah team and everyone who joined us for welcoming us so warmly. I hope people left feeling inspired to bring something of the evening into their own homes, whether that’s a recipe, a tradition or simply making time to gather the people they love around the table.”

Funds raised from the event will go to Yonah’s array of programmes supporting people across the UK Jewish community.

The launch marked a new chapter for Rebbetzen Joanne Dove, who has spent more than 35 years supporting Jewish women, couples and families. Yonah’s programmes reach more than 2,000 people a year through initiatives including Jewish learning, mother-and-daughter bat mitzvah journeys and relationship guidance. The charity also supports people through divorce, illness and other crises.

Rebbetzen Joanne Dove, Chief Executive and Founder of Yonah, said: “Seeing so many people come together this evening for the official launch of Yonah was incredibly moving. At a time when our community needs connection more than ever, it was a beautiful reminder of the warmth, strength and shared traditions that unite us.

“Community cooking and challah bakes have always been so close to my heart. There is something special about gathering around a table, making food together and sharing the traditions that have been passed down through generations. It opens the door to conversation, friendship and a deeper connection to Jewish life. That is why this evening with Sivan meant so much. To see people from across our community, across the religious spectrum, from British-born to Israeli and beyond, come together through food, supporting one another and celebrating who we are, was everything I hoped for Yonah and more.”

The fundraising is continued the next evening, when Sivan and her husband, Avi, cooked a private three-course dinner for 50 guests at Tish in Belsize Park. The menu included kebab skewers with homemade pitta and hummus, slow-cooked French roast with baby potatoes and sweet red peppers, and chicken thighs stuffed with mushrooms and rice in a red wine and honey sauce. Homemade date cake and almond biscuits were among the desserts.