Starmer: Wrong to claim US angry at decision to suspend some arms to Israel
Prime Minister said: 'They are very clear that they have got a different legal system and they understand the decision that we have taken'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Sir Keir Starmer has said it was “wrong” to claim the US was angry at Britain for its decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel.
His remarks came ahead of a second visit as Prime Minister to the White House for talks with President Joe Biden on Friday, where the conflict of Gaza is on the agenda.
Last week it was claimed by some sources, includuding Tory leadership contender James Cleverly, that Washington had been left furious my the UK move to suspend arms licences.
But multiple Labour sources last week told Jewish News that the White House was aware and was not opposing the move.
The UK announced it would limit the sales of some arms, citing humanitarian concerns among its legal reasoning.
Referring to Starmer’s upcoming trip to the White House, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said on Sunday: “Now it’s no secret that your decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel has not gone down very well across the Atlantic.
“It has not made the UK government very popular with its closest ally, the United States.”
“You’re wrong about that,” Starmer said.
“So you’re saying the US agrees with it?” The presenter replied.
The PM claimed: “We’ve been talking to the US beforehand, and afterwards, and they’re very clear that they’ve got a different legal system and they understand the decision that we’ve taken.
“So, that’s very clear.”
Starmer would not be drawn into offering full-throated support for Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency in the coming November election, instead claiming he would work with whoever is the victor.
Asked about the vice president’s selection as the Democrat candidate for US president, Sir Keir replied: “Of course, it is really good to see the election developing as it is in the US.
“I have been very clear as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom that I will deal with whoever the American people elect in as their president.”
Starmer will travel to the White House on Friday
