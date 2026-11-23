With this year’s theme ‘The Joy of Giving Back’, the event brought together people of all faiths and backgrounds

Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action, celebrated its 21st birthday in style with more than 55,000 volunteers taking part in more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

With this year’s theme ‘The Joy of Giving Back‘, the event brought together people of all faiths and backgrounds to volunteer side-by-side, building relationships and strengthening social cohesion.

Among more than 400 events in the UK alone, Camp Simcha ran its annual Mitzvah Day Blood Drive with the Joely Bear Appeal at Edgware Blood Donor Centre, whilst Stanmore & Canons Park Synagogue, Highgate Synagogue and Project Impact ran toy drive collections for the charity.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Project Impact also wrapped toys and made gift packs and a group from Kisharon Langdon made cards to accompany the toys Camp Simcha delivers to children in hospital over the festive period.

Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks said: “Moving into JW3 has really given us a renewed chance to showcase Jewish positivity and purpose – not only across our own denominational divides but including people from numerous other faiths and backgrounds.

“I made soup with a bishop, cookies with Muslim women, engaged with refugees alongside Catholic dignitaries, sang at a multi-faith care home with a Brahma Kumari leader, and sorted food donations with an eminent Sikh.”

JW3 chief executive Raymond Simonson described Mitzvah Day as about saying “we want to build bridges and strengthen local communities – by bringing people together to roll up their sleeves and muck in to do good for others.

“I spent the day travelling around London, joining in a range of incredible activities run by Jewish organisations in partnership with their friends and neighbours of all faiths and none. It was really moving to think that all these acts of kindness were being replicated by tens of thousands of wonderful people across the country, and indeed around the world, including Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Brazil and Australia.

“It’s inspiring to know that those who seek to divide us don’t stand a chance when people come together like this, united by a shared determination to make a positive difference.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham added: “Started by the Jewish community, Mitzvah Day brings together people of all faiths and none to give their time to local causes. That’s what community should be about – people turning up for each other. Thank you to everyone taking part.”