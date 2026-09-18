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Top marks as Yavneh College educator wins one of just eight Global Jewish Teachers Awards

Dina Jacobson is the only recipient from the UK and also won the England & Europe category of the competition

By Michelle Rosenberg September 18, 2026, 11:09 am Edit
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Dina Jacobs, Yavneh College
Dina Jacobs, Yavneh College
The head of Year 7 at Yavneh College in Borehamwood is one of just eight recipients of the Global Jewish Teachers Award, given to exceptional Jewish day schoolteachers, and chosen from more than 200 nominations from around the world.

Dina Jacobson, a member of the school’s Jewish Studies department, is the only winner from the UK, and topped the England & Europe category.

The honours are a collaboration between The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, and UnitEd, in cooperation with Herzog College and support from the Mayberg Foundation.

The award recognises exceptional Jewish educators who strengthen Jewish identity, inspire the next generation and create meaningful connections to Israel and Jewish life.

In a statement on social media, Yavneh College wrote: “Mrs Jacobson has been part of the Yavneh family since the very beginning. For 20 years, she has helped shape Jewish education at Yavneh College, inspiring generations of pupils through her passion, dedication and commitment.

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“Our tradition teaches: “Whoever teaches their neighbour’s child Torah is considered as though they have given them life.” (Sanhedrin 19b) We are immensely proud of Mrs Jacobson and this wonderful recognition of the impact she has made, and continues to make, on generations of Yavneh College pupils.

Thank you to the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and UnitEd Jewish Education.”

Winners receive a trip to Jerusalem in October to attend the Global Jewish Educators Summit. Other winners announced so far include Tal Kattan, deputy head of school & head of Hebrew at King David Primary School Linksfield in South Africa.

Dina Jacobson joined Yavneh College when it opened in 2006 and was head of sixth form Jewish studies from 2017-2025. In 2019 she was honoured at the fourth annual Jewish Schools Awards ceremony, partnered by Jewish News and Partnerships for Jewish Schools (PaJeS), for facilitating student responsibility in a secondary school.

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