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Tory peer calls for ‘assessment’ of National Security Adviser’s record on fighting antisemitism

Lord Polak secures questions in Lords following concerns over Jonathan Powell's wife social media posts

By Lee Harpin October 20, 2026, 6:08 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Lord Polak
Lord Polak

The performance of UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in fighting the scourge of antisemitism has been called into question in the House of Lords by the Conservative peer Lord Polak.

During a Private Notice Question, Lord Polak asked a government minister for her assessment of Powell’s record “in the light of driving antisemitism and recent violence against British Jews.”

Tuesday’s question followed concerns about comments made by Powell’s wife, journalist Sarah Helm, on social media, including publicly opposing the banning of the activist group Palestine Action, sparking debate about potential conflicts of interest at the highest levels of government.

Baroness Twycross

Polak urged both the government and the National Security Adviser to examine their policies, “particularly those of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), to determine if they were inadvertently contributing to the problem.

“I would urge the government and the national security advisor to take a good look at its policies, at the DSIT (Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) and specifically the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) and examine how they are adding to the [antisemitism] problem, ” he told peers.

Responding for the government, Cabinet Office minister Baroness Twycross emphasised that combating antisemitism “is a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society effort.”

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She said the National Security Adviser’s role is to “coordinate security and intelligence issues of strategic importance across government to support the National Security Council,” and that national security capabilities are being deployed to protect Jewish communities, individuals, and sites across the UK.

 

Mitzvah Day Togetherness Evening – Jonathan Powell in discussion with Daniel Finkelstein

“But it cannot just be about security,” Baroness Twycross added. “That is why this government is taking steps across education, health and culture, and in the online space, to go further, to ensure that Jews in Britain can go about their day-to-day lives without fear.”

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Palmer of Childs Hill pressed the issue further, seeking assurances that Powell’s work was not being influenced by his wife’s statements in the media.

Baroness Twycross replied, “The views that the Noble Lord alludes to are held by an individual who does not represent this government in any capacity… it is important in political discourse to maintain a distinction between government employees and their families.”

Conservative peer Lord Callanan then cited concerns raised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism regarding Sarah Helm’s public comments. He referenced a recent exchange on X , in which Helm denied that her husband was involved in the decision to proscribe Palestine Action, responding “Nope” when asked directly.

Lord Callanan asked how Helm could be sure of her husband’s conduct over the matter, when it was not known who was behind the decision to ban the group.

Baroness Twycross responded, “It’s a government decision. The government’s position on Palestine Action is clear. And the Court of Appeal has found that Palestine Action carried out acts of terrorism, celebrated those who took part in them, and promoted the use of violence.”

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