Trump calls for mass Palestinian relocation to ‘clean out’ Gaza Strip
The president called Gaza a 'demolition site' during remarks aboard Air Force One on Saturday
US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by proposing that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations take in a significant number of Palestinian refugees from Gaza, potentially clearing out much of the war-ravaged region and creating what he described as a “clean slate”.
The suggestion, made during remarks aboard Air Force One on Saturday, has long been a red line for Arab states. Both Jordan and Egypt have repeatedly rejected similar proposals, citing fears of permanent population shifts and potential political destabilisation. Trump’s comments follow months of devastation in Gaza after a 15-month war between Israel and Hamas left over two million Palestinians in a region largely reduced to rubble.
Speaking to reporters, Trump called Gaza a “demolition site” and revealed he had discussed the idea with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, with plans to broach it with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. “I’d love [Jordan] to take on more,” Trump said, adding, “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.”
The Biden administration had briefly considered relocating Palestinians during the early stages of the war to protect civilians, but intense pushback from Jordan and Egypt caused the plan to be abandoned. Both nations have refused to host refugees without guarantees they could eventually return to Gaza, arguing against facilitating what they see as a de facto exile of Palestinians.
Trump’s comments are likely to exacerbate tensions. The White House summary of his call with King Abdullah offered few specifics, merely noting a discussion on “regional peace, security, and stability.” However, Trump’s rhetoric suggests a bolder agenda, with the former president envisioning Arab nations building housing for displaced Palestinians elsewhere. He floated the possibility of turning Gaza into a Monaco-like haven if properly rebuilt, though the immediate future remains grim.
Palestinian fears of permanent displacement remain high, especially after over 100,000 Gazans who fled to Egypt during the war faced harsh conditions, high fees, and minimal aid. Cairo has refused to recognise them as refugees, further compounding the crisis.
Trump’s proposal is likely to face stiff resistance, both from Arab leaders and Palestinians wary of losing their homeland. The Gaza Strip’s reconstruction and the region’s stability remain deeply uncertain as Trump’s unorthodox approach reignites sensitive debates.
