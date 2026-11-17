What makes you feel safe in your community?

For most of us, the answer goes beyond physical protection. Feeling safe also means knowing that your rights will be respected, that discrimination will be challenged, and that if public authorities fail in their responsibilities, there are ways to hold them to account.

For Jews, that question carries a particular weight. Ours is a community shaped by the experience of being a minority and by an understanding of what can happen when the rights of minorities are ignored. It is no coincidence that, in the aftermath of the Holocaust and the Second World War, European nations came together to establish common standards to protect human dignity, freedom and justice.

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These are useful starting points for a conversation about the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). They were at the heart of an event hosted by René Cassin, the UK’s Jewish voice for human rights, at a recent event at JW3, with speakers including Joshua Rozenberg KC, Professor Emerita Geraldine van Bueren KC, Anthony Metzer KC and Jake Richards MP, Minister for Sentencing, Human Rights and Technology. Beyond the headlines, the question was a practical one: what difference do human rights protections make to everyday life?

One answer lies in cases such as Hillsborough. Following the 1989 disaster that claimed 97 lives, bereaved families relied on human rights protections to secure fuller investigations and expose failures by public authorities. Human rights law was not protecting the powerful. It was helping ordinary people seek truth, accountability and justice when institutions had let them down.

For Hannah (not real name), a Jewish mother of five escaping an abusive relationship, human rights protections meant that the local housing authority had to find her suitable accommodation that would allow her to practise her faith and remain connected to her community.

These examples remind us that keeping people safe also means preventing harm. Physical security measures matter, but so does tackling the conditions that allow discrimination, hatred and violence to take hold. For the Jewish community, that matters. The security of minorities depends not simply on good intentions but on strong institutions, effective safeguards and laws that apply equally to everyone. Physical security measures are important, but long-term safety also requires tackling discrimination, hatred and exclusion before they escalate into something worse.

They also challenge a common perception. Public discussion of the Convention often focuses on a small number of controversial cases, particularly those involving immigration (or prisoners’ right to vote, etc.). As a result, many people encounter human rights law not as a safeguard for ordinary citizens but as a legal obstacle preventing governments from acting.

Yet that tells only part of the story.

Human rights principles mean that protection cannot depend on public sympathy or political convenience. Rights are precisely there to protect people when they are vulnerable, marginalised or lack powerful voices speaking on their behalf.

That matters whenever we talk about protecting minorities or those who are marginalised in society. The Convention’s legitimacy rests on applying to everyone. Its protections are not a reward for attracting favourable headlines. Most people may never need to invoke those protections personally, but there is reassurance in knowing they exist.

None of this means the Convention is beyond criticism. Like any legal framework, it can and should be debated. There are legitimate discussions about how rights should evolve to respond to contemporary challenges and whether existing protections fully reflect the realities of modern society.

Being a product of its time (post-WWII need for constraints on the state), the Convention does not afford equal attention to social and economic rights, which, in today’s cost of living crisis, are desperately needed to ensure people have fair and equal access to food, healthcare, adequate housing, etc. Addressing environmental harms and emerging social risks is also missing from the 1950 Convention.

But that conversation is very different from asking whether the framework itself should be discarded.

In recent years, some political voices have raised the possibility of the United Kingdom leaving the Convention altogether. Such a step would have implications that extend far beyond any single policy dispute, affecting Britain’s place within the wider European human rights framework and its international standing.

Going back to the event, for all the differences over reform, there was substantial agreement on one point: the Convention remains an important safeguard for individual rights, democratic accountability and the rule of law. The challenge is to explain why that matters in terms people recognise from their own lives.

At their core, human rights are not abstract legal theories. They are practical safeguards. They help us answer some of the most important questions that any society must confront: Can we feel safe in our communities? Will we be protected when we are pushed to the margins? Can we seek justice when public authorities fail us?

For the Jewish community, these are not theoretical questions. They are questions grounded in history and experience.

That is why human rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights, still matter. Not because they solve every problem, but because they help create a society in which safety, dignity and justice are protected for everyone.