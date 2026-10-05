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People march past the 'Cable Street' mural in Whitechapel, east London, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, a huge demonstration in 1936 to block Oswald Mosley and his Blackshirts from marching through the East End of London. Organisers said the so-called Battle of Cable Street was a massive moment in history, when ordinary men, women, and children, stood shoulder to shoulder saying that organised fascists would not march through their community. Picture date: Sunday October 4, 2026.Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
People march past the 'Cable Street' mural in Whitechapel, east London, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, a huge demonstration in 1936 to block Oswald Mosley and his Blackshirts from marching through the East End of London. Organisers said the so-called Battle of Cable Street was a massive moment in history, when ordinary men, women, and children, stood shoulder to shoulder saying that organised fascists would not march through their community. Picture date: Sunday October 4, 2026.Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Anti-fascist marchers chant ‘Zionists are not welcome here’ on Battle of Cable Street anniversary

Thousands gathered in east London to mark 90 years since the historic stand against Oswald Mosley’s fascists

People march past the 'Cable Street' mural in Whitechapel, east London, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, a huge demonstration in 1936 to block Oswald Mosley and his Blackshirts from marching through the East End of London. Organisers said the so-called Battle of Cable Street was a massive moment in history, when ordinary men, women, and children, stood shoulder to shoulder saying that organised fascists would not march through their community. Picture date: Sunday October 4, 2026.Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Anti-fascist marchers chant ‘Zionists are not welcome here’ on Battle of Cable Street anniversary
Thousands gathered in east London to mark 90 years since the historic stand against Oswald Mosley’s fascists
By JN Reporter October 5, 2026, 10:57 am Edit
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Protesters chanted “Zionists are not welcome here” and “Zionism is fascism” as thousands marched through the East End of London to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. 

Demonstrators marched from Tower Hamlets Town Hall in Whitechapel to St George’s Gardens in Cable Street on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the clashes.

The Battle of Cable Street on 4 October 1936 saw demonstrators block Oswald Mosely’s British Union of Fascists (BUF) from marching through the East End of London.

The antisemitic BUF’s decision to march through the area, then home to a large Jewish population, was regarded as a deliberate provocation and anti-fascist organisations rallied large crowds to prevent the march.

Protesters at Sunday’s march carried placards which said “Stop Islamophobia, Stop the far right” with pictures of activist Tommy Robinson, as well as others saying “Stop Trump, Stop Farage”.

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Those at the front of the march carried a banner reading: “No to: Antisemitism, Islamophobia, all racism. 1936 they did not pass. 2026 they will not pass.”

Other protesters carried “From Cable Street to Garvaghy Road, smash fascism” banners in reference to the Drumcree parade dispute in Northern Ireland.

Groups participating in the march included trade unions such as Unite and organisations including Jewish Bloc for Palestine.

Protesters joined in chants of “Zionists are not welcome here” and “Zionism is fascism”.

There was a brief confrontation between marchers and two counter-protesters carrying flags with “Campaign Against Antisemitism” written on them.

The Metropolitan Police said one man was arrested for breach of the peace and then later arrested for public order offences.

Police at the Battle of Cable Street 90th anniversary march in east London. Credit: X

Speaking at a demonstration after the march, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised “racist language used today by Farage and Reform and all the others who are now blaming refugees and migrants”.

Islington North MP Mr Corbyn said: “Anti-racism means we oppose every form of racism, whatever it is, wherever it raises its head, because it destroys the unity that we need in order to improve the living standards of the poorest people within our society.

“The biggest proponents of, now, Islamophobia are the far right across Europe.

“They are funded by Elon Musk. And the big money that flows into those parties, you need to know where it comes from and who is providing it.”

Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman said “migration, immigrants, the indigenous communities together have made Tower Hamlets what it is: a great borough”.

He added: “The 1930s and the early 1940s was a taint of dreadful, dreadful world history.

“Mosley ran riot across the country and tried to run riot in Tower Hamlets.

“Our forefathers said, ‘No, you’re not coming here. You shall not pass’. And they couldn’t pass.

“And we say that again now: the fascists, the far right, will never run riot in Tower Hamlets.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Instead of commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, those marching today hijacked it.

“In 1936 the British Union of Fascists sought to drive Jews from the streets, and in 2026 at the Unite the Union march attendees shouted ‘Zionist scum off our streets’.

“There were other similarities too: there was no audible intervention from the Government, and the police facilitated the march of these vile bigots rather than taking action.

“Ninety years ago, brave Londoners recognised anti-Jewish racism and stood with their Jewish neighbours against it. Ninety years ago, they did not pass. Today, despite the efforts of a valiant few, they did.”

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