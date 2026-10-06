© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Badenoch attempts to defuse Israel ‘Iron Dome’ claims over UK defence project

New UK air defence project had initially been compared to the Iron Dome protective system

By Lee Harpin October 6, 2026, 12:16 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

Prefer Jewish News on Google
Kemi Badenoch Pic PA
Kemi Badenoch Pic PA

Kemi Badenoch has been forced to backtrack after initially claiming that her party’s proposed £10 billion Britannia Shield air defence system was “modelled on Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’.”

In an article for The Sun newspaper, Badenoch wrote: “Modelled on Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’, Britannia Shield will invest £10bn over 10 years in the radar, missiles and technology needed to detect these threats and stop them before they reach British soil.”

The article was accompanied by a photograph of Israel’s Iron Dome system, and a Conservative Party press release described the project as “in essence a British Iron Dome”.

The party proposed allocating £1bn a year over a decade towards building the system.

However, former army general Richard Barrons told Times Radio that the cost of a system comparable to Israel’s would be “upwards of £100bn.”

More in UK News
Sara El-Awaisi (right) demonstrates a game involving “Zios” and Al-Aqsa Mosque in footage posted online. (Credit: Social media)
9 minutes ago
Scottish primary teacher reported to police over ‘Zio’ game for children
By Annabel Sinclair
Zack Polanski (c) with Rachel Millward (l) and Mothin Ali (r)
32 minutes ago
Green Party reported to EHRC over ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion
By JN Reporter
Anthony Julius, Hadley Freeman and Simon Sebag Montefiore discuss the meaning and future of Zionism at West London Synagogue.
42 minutes ago
‘Zionism achieved its goal in 1948’: Simon Sebag Montefiore and Anthony Julius debate whether term still matters
By Annabel Sinclair
Israel’s Iron Dome defence system

However, when questioned on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Badenoch sought to distance the Britannia Shield proposal from comparisons with Israel’s Iron Dome.

“We are not building the Iron Dome,” she insisted. “We are doing what other European countries are doing: Greece, Benelux countries – Belgium and the Netherlands – and Germany. We are designing something specific for the kind of threat that we face here.”

Asked why newspapers had chosen to describe it as an Iron Dome, Badenoch responded: “You’ll have to speak to the newspapers about that. I called it the Britannia Shield.

“But we are explaining to people that missile defence systems are things that we need right now. The Iron Dome is one type, and we want people to understand what we’re talking about—we haven’t said that we are replicating that. And the money that we are spending, £1bn a year over 10 years, should be able to deliver this.”

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge also sought to clarify the comparison.

Speaking at the party conference in Birmingham, he told journalists: “So, the phrase ‘iron dome’ has come to be used a bit like the word ‘hoover’ to generically refer to missile defence systems – and this is clearly a missile defence system. Is it the exact same Iron Dome as Israel? No.

“The Israeli Iron Dome is a short-range system. It’s to do with very near threats from the likes of Hezbollah. It was actually originally designed for artillery and very unsophisticated weaponry, whereas what we’re talking about, Britannia Shield, is a bespoke UK system. It’s just that if you speak to the media and the public, if you say ‘Iron Dome’, they at least know roughly what you’re talking about.”

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues