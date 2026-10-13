Jewish groups condemn broadcaster for giving airtime to former Apprentice contestant with history of inflammatory remarks about Jews and Israel

BBC under fire for hosting influencer who called Jews ‘bunch of lying scumbags’

The BBC has faced fierce criticism for giving airtime to an influencer who previously described Jews who moved from Europe to Israel as “a bunch of lying scumbags”.

Bushra Shaikh, a former contestant on The Apprentice, appeared on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live to debate whether full-face coverings should be banned in public.

But her appearance has sparked anger among Jewish campaign groups over her past comments about Jews and Israel, as well as her reported support for the Iranian regime.

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According to The Telegraph, Shaikh previously described Jews who moved from Europe to Israel as “the biggest charlatans on this planet”.

Hours after the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, she wrote: “Palestinians have done more in 5 minutes than Zelensky has done with 75bn. Humiliation is an understatement.”

In October 2024, she posted: “One state solution. Palestine. And send this European problem back to f***ing Europe.”

Following the Manchester synagogue terrorist attack last October, which left two people dead, she shared a video blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Manchester attack is on Netanyahu. He has Jewish blood on his hands,” she wrote.

In another social media post, Shaikh appeared to respond to a report that at least 2,000 protesters had been killed in Iran over 48 hours by writing: “The real number is 6 million.”

The figure matches the number of Jews murdered in the Holocaust, although it is unclear whether Shaikh intended to make that reference.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, a British-Palestinian doctor who has faced allegations of antisemitism over her social media activity, replied: “You caused some serious kvetching, lol.”

Aladwan has also faced criminal charges relating to alleged support for Hamas and stirring up racial hatred.

The controversy follows a report by The Guardian earlier this year that Shaikh had taken part in two Iranian state-sponsored trips, during which she met senior officials and was active in spreading the regime’s message.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Alex Hearn, of Labour Against Antisemitism, condemned the BBC’s decision.

“It is sickening that someone who reportedly aired antisemitic views and promoted Iran’s barbaric regime is being given a platform by our national broadcaster,” he said.

Former BBC Television director Danny Cohen said the decision was another example of the corporation letting down British Jews.

“By now, three years after 7 October, it should be no surprise to the BBC why many British Jews feel so let down by the corporation,” he told the newspaper.

“The continuing presence of anti-Jewish racists on the BBC brings shame on the organisation and contributes to conditions in the UK in which Jewish people are less safe.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism also questioned why Shaikh had been invited onto the programme despite her previous remarks.

“It is hard to imagine that someone who spoke in this way about another minority would have been feted by our national broadcaster. But it’s fair game with the Jews, apparently,” a spokesman said.

The group renewed its call for the BBC licence fee to be suspended pending an independent investigation into the broadcaster’s coverage of Jewish issues.

A BBC spokesman said: “Bushra Shaikh is a media personality and broadcaster. She appeared on the topical debate programme Sunday Morning Live to discuss ‘Should Full Face Coverings Be Banned in Public?’ Any personal views expressed are her own and not those of the BBC.”