British Airways to resume Israel flights after eight-month suspension

British Airways is set to resume flights to Israel later this month, ending an eight-month suspension of its direct service between London and Tel Aviv.

Flights from Heathrow to Ben Gurion Airport are due to restart on 25 October, offering British travellers another option for visiting family and friends in Israel.

The airline suspended the route on 28 February following Israeli strikes on Iran, amid growing safety concerns across the Middle East.

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Tickets for direct flights from 25 October onwards are now available to purchase through the British Airways website.

The airline had previously extended its suspension of services to several Middle Eastern destinations, including Tel Aviv, Dubai, Bahrain and Amman, until at least late October.

The return will be welcome news for British Jews travelling to Israel, many of whom have faced months of disrupted flights and fewer direct travel options.

British Airways is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), whose largest shareholder is Qatar Airways.