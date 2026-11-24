Bukharian cooking demo at JW3
Lilian Cordell, author of Miriam's Table, hosts cooking class while sharing stories
Features Editor Louisa Walters has been a lifestyle journalist for nearly 40 years with specific interest in food and travel with a Jewish angle. Her social media community The Restaurant Club is a hub for passionate foodies and Louisa has won many awards for her support of the independent restaurant industry.
Lilian Cordell is a London-based chef, food writer and champion of Bukharian Jewish cuisine, the traditional food of the Jewish community originating in Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan.
Earlier this year she appeared on BBC One’s Celebration Kitchen: Purim alongside Rob Rinder, Ben Rebuck and Eran Tibi.
Lilian’s cookbook Miriam’s Table preserves the recipes and culinary traditions of her Bukharian Jewish parents, particularly her mother Miriam.
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Next month she is hosting a cooking experience at JW3 where you will have the chance to make a typical Jewish tortellini in a rich tomato, mushroom and chickpea sauce from the Bulkarian tradition. Lilian will share the stories behind her mother’s recipes – treasured dishes that were never written down but have now been lovingly recorded in her book for future generations.
It’s a lovely opportunity to share with friends to celebrate the end of the year, or just come solo and enjoy the warm welcome of a joyful group that will cook, eat, talk and laugh the meal through.
The ticket price includes all the food and a signed copy of Miriam’s Cookbook.
Thu 3 Dec, and 2:30 PM or 7:15pm. Tickets here
Please note the food is kosher but not supervised.
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