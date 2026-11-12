Conservative chair Hollinrake leads delegation to Israel amid strained UK ties

Conservative Party chair Kevin Hollinrake led a delegation to Israel for talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

The group, which included representatives from Conservative Friends of Israel and several MPs, confirmed they discussed strategic challenges and UK–Israel bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Sa’ar suggested Israel’s relationship with the UK had been damaged by the Labour government’s stance.

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“The relationship between Israel and Britain is important to both countries,” Sa’ar wrote on X. He added that it has been damaged “by a series of unilateral anti-Israel measures pursued by the Labour government since 2024.”

Sa’ar said he had briefed the group “on the strategic challenges facing Israel, including the ongoing, systematic and openly declared attempt by Iran and its allies to destroy it”.

But he warned that the relationship between Israel and the UK has been damaged “against our wishes”, and said that “attempts to harm Israel also harm Britain itself”.

In response, Hollinrake said: “It was a privilege for the Conservative delegation to meet with you in Jerusalem and hear directly about the challenges Israel continues to face from Iran and its proxies.

“The special relationship between Britain and Israel remains deeply important to both countries. Conservatives stand firmly with Israel and look forward to restoring and strengthening the partnership that has been damaged in recent years. We are grateful for the warm welcome and the frank discussion.”

Joining the visiting group were Conservative MPs Andrew Murrison, Caroline Johnson, and Jerome Mayhew.

Some Westminster insiders questioned the timing of the meeting, as Israel’s next government has not yet been decided.

Sa’ar has also been offered a different ministerial post by Benjamin Netanyahu if he manages to remain Prime Minister in the next government.