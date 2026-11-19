There has been endless discussion, debate and discourse. Now, finally, a month after it opened in the States, you can see everything.

You Can See Everything, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, is the film of the year and deserves a place alongside Stop Making Sense and The Act of Killing in the pantheon of the great documentaries. Fielder made his name with Nathan For You and the feature length finale of that show, Finding Frances, felt like a dry run for the glorious madness of his big screen debut as a filmmaker.

To reveal too much about You Can See Everything would be unwise. When the teaser trailer dropped, which contained roughly a minute’s worth of footage, it was an instant viral sensation, inspiring spoofs, memes and Halloween costumes aplenty from a range of different sources. The scene, in which Elizabeth Holmes holds Nathan Fielder’s gaze and insists she is trustworthy, was parodied on Saturday Night Live, chat shows and in countless online videos. If this was the reaction to 60 seconds of material, what might we expect from the full three hours?

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Through his work on Nathan For You, The Rehearsal, The Curse and now this documentary, it would not be hyperbolic to suggest Fielder has emerged as the most extraordinary artist currently working in any medium. You Can See Everything, which was conceived on a whim, might just be his masterpiece.

Here’s what can be said. The documentary follows Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, in the weeks before she begins serving a prison sentence for defrauding investors. She is living with her partner, Billy Evans, and young children in a rented beach house in Del Mar, California. As one might expect given the title, Fielder and Oppenheim are given complete freedom to film what they like as the family live their lives in the shadow of controversy and with the looming spectre of jail time never far from the surface.

The film is far more than a mere documentary and serves as a meditation on honesty in the post-truth age as well as a meta examination on the unreliability of filmmaking itself. The directors seem less concerned with the Theranos scandal than whether or not we can truly every know and understand another human being. There is no longer a King of Scotland but Macbeth endures because it examines the idea of ambition, a human characteristic that has always been around and always will. When Holmes has long been forgotten, this film will still have something to say about the intrinsic unknowability of other people. And yet, unlike Macbeth, You Can See Everything is hilarious throughout.

Fielder and Oppenheim had a deal with A24, meaning they could abandon the film if they felt the footage was unusable and they asked Holmes every morning of the shoot whether she was happy to continue production. Fortunately for us, the footage was usable and Holmes was happy to continue. The result is a film that blends director with subject, fact with fiction and, one could argue, comedy with horror. It is essential viewing for these times and all times.

You Can See Everything is in cinemas from 20 November