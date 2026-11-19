The Budapest-based husband-and-wife team Dora Koranyi and Sebastian Mizrahi once worked in Jewish tourism in Hungary — she a Hungarian native and he from Spain, via Venezuela where he was born.

So between them, they were already multi-lingual and used to learning about other cultures — particularly Jewish cultures in other countries.

And then Covid struck. “We wanted to explore different Jewish communities around the world, something which could be done online and which would reflect different heritages,” said Dora. So Qesher (Hebrew for connection) was born in May 2020, with a series of online lectures. Dora had lived in several countries, from Italy to Israel, and says that “we knew some people” whom they asked to give the lectures.

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After five talks, the lectures grew into a regular series with an obvious appetite from subscribers, who were keen to know how Jewish life operated in different countries.

Now this wealth of unique information, with fascinating life histories, has become a book, Jewish Voices Around the World, Tiles of a Mosaic. There are 18 essays in what Dora and Sebastian hope will be the first volume, and the wonder is that they have been able to confine themselves to just that number.

All the essays are by people who have already given Qesher lectures, and the number 18 is partly because the original subscription fee was $18 — and partly because of the numeric value in Hebrew where 18 is “chai”, meaning “life”.

Each contributor was asked to include a personal story in their essay and the result is extraordinary. There is the Greek Jew whose family converted to Judaism en masse, and lived among the strictly Orthodox community in north Manchester in order to do so; the aristocratic-sounding Curacao Jew, who explains the history of his once flourishing community and how it operates today; those who grew up in oppressive circumstances under the former Soviet Union; and those who describe aspects of Sephardi heritage, probably unfamiliar to many.

Valeriya Nakshun was born in Dagestan and emigrated to America as a child. She writes about the Kavkazi “Mountain” Jews — an ancient Caucasian community with Persian roots. Nadia Ragozhina, Moscow-born and now London-based, describes her mission to reunite two split sides of her family.

There are Dutch Jews, Portuguese Jews, Indian Jews and Turkish Jews — every possible combination. What is striking is the constant mention of foods specific to one or other community, and the occasional attempt to recreate childhood foods, now they are adults. Sarah Sassoon, for example, was born in Australia and now lives in Jerusalem, and has tried to recreate the “cheese sambusak” that was a feature of her Babylonian Iraqi background.

Language is another important factor. Many of the essay writers — all of whose lectures were given in English — ended up in other countries from those of their birth, and so were obliged to learn another language and embrace another culture. We know from reading about the Holocaust that those who survived were often those with a facility for language. Now it seems that those who have been successful in their new countries are those who absorbed the new language with ease, enabling them to integrate.

Several of the contributors have gone back to their countries of origin to try to help rebuild diminishing Jewish communities. Eliaz Reuben-Dandeker, for example, is a Bene Israel Jew of India in Israel, who writes about his efforts to preserve the nearly vanished heritage of his community in India. Nesim Bencoya, after spending many years in Israel, has returned to his native Izmir in Turkey to work on maintaining the Jewish heritage of the city. And Artur Livshytz, born in Minsk, has returned to help rebuild the Jewish community of Belarus.

“People want to tell stories,” says Dora, “and these are stories that the world needs to know.”

Jewish Voices from Around the World, Tiles of a Mosaic edited by Dora Koranyi and Sebastian Mizrahi is published by Vallentine Mitchell, £18.95