Israel Canada Tel Aviv Fashion Week offered a new take on Israeli fashion while simultaneously showing just how many different stories, identities and possibilities it can contain.

Although many of this year’s designers work abroad and pursue international careers, they chose to present their collections in Israel and explore the meaning of being Israeli today from different perspectives.

Fashion Week featured 27 fashion shows, each with its own agenda and backstory, while creating something rather more poignant: a promise for a better world and a sense of change in the air.

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Chief producer Motty Reif repeatedly emphasised that Tel Aviv is not Milan or Paris. Israeli fashion designers may find success on the international stage, but they are not trying to be something they are not. Instead, they bring energy and courage uniquely their own. Israeli fashion is not just about beautiful garments but also about reflecting the values and complexity of today’s world.

French-Israeli bridal designer Dylan Parienty expressed this brilliantly. In his new collection Paris, 5:47, he captures Paris at 5:47am, just before sunrise: a city of effortless elegance slowly awakening from the darkness. Through this metaphor, Parienty explores the complex reality of French Jews facing antisemitism, while delving into his personal family story and discussing the decision to begin again.

The show opened with a powerful video art piece addressing the challenges of being Jewish today. Black gowns appeared on the runway. As the show continued, white looks appeared, expressing a transition from darkness towards light, presenting hope, belonging, and the strength to begin again. This was all inspired by the designer’s mother, who moved to Israel and built a new life, while his father stayed in France.

At a certain point, the music shifted, and the singer performing on stage turned out to be Yuval Raphael, Israel’s representative at Eurovision 2025 and a survivor of the Nova Festival massacre. Her appearance added another deeply personal and emotional layer to the collection’s narrative.

Golan Elbaz Frydman addressed Israel’s complex reality in an unexpected way. As part of a collaboration with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organisation, wounded male and female combat soldiers walked on the runway, embodying resilience while presenting a collection borne out of rupture and reconstruction.

The collection, titled Fragments, explores the moments when something breaks – war, illness, loss or a change we did not choose – and the strength it takes to grow, create new meaning and find the beauty in life. The show opened with the rupture itself: garments featuring hand-embroidered crystal elements that Frydman had broken apart and reassembled appeared on the runway. Black and military-inspired shades followed, reflecting pain and the internal struggle that comes with recovery and transformation. Gradually, the palette shifted towards light blue, lavender, pink, and gold, symbolising the possibility of looking ahead with hope.

Beyond its exploration of rupture, Fragments ultimately became a celebration of life and resilience.

Even though many of this year’s shows reflected Israel’s current reality, others chose to create entirely new worlds of fantasy and escapism.

Alon Livne, one of Israel’s most successful designers, launched a collection inspired by the depths of the ocean, somewhere between myth and reality. Drawing on shells, pearls, vintage jewelry and shimmering silver materials, Livne explored the imagery of nymphs, mermaids and sirens, taking the audience on an underwater adventure.

The collection featured sculptural garments, intricate handwork, transparent layers and cut-out details that reveal and celebrate the body. Alongside fluid silhouettes were more dramatic designs, rich in embellishments and metallic details.

Menswear also played a significant role at this year’s Fashion Week, moving between classic suiting and a new wave of men’s tailoring that offers a different perspective on the male body.

Gal Nell Dahan captured this perfectly, with Parisian-styled tailoring including oversized suits in monochromatic shades and a sophisticated twist, like a buttoned shirt that is worn ‘outside’ the body (see image above), and unique accessories such as a shirt collar-like hat.

Menswear brand Dare featured oversized tailoring as well, including jackets, shirts, and coats with other unexpected elements like 3D flowers, sequins, and shirts with scarf-like ties.

Aharon Genish presented a carefully tailored collection inspired by a dream about his mother, which gave him the courage to create. At its heart is the image of a child returning to the home where he grew up, trying to reconstruct his mother’s presence through clothing, memories, and objects.

Having grown up in a religious household, Genish has developed a distinctive design language that he continues to explore through oversized silhouettes, alongside more romantic and delicate dresses. The result is a fresh take on his aesthetic, with the loss of his mother and the changes in his own life running throughout the collection. Ultimately, it returns to questions of home, belonging, and longing.

This was a series of shows carrying meaningful social messages. You are what you wear, after all.