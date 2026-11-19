Hollywood stars and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning appear on screen together for the first time in the newly released trailer for The Nightingale.

The siblings star in the upcoming historical drama based on the Kristin Hannah novel, which follows the story of two sisters resisting Nazi occupation in France during the Second World War.

Dakota, 32, plays the guarded older sister Vianne, who hides and protects Jewish children in her home while Elle, 28, plays the rebellious younger sister Isabelle who joins the French Resistance.

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The newly- released trailer opens with Isabelle fleeing Paris following Nazi occupation and walking to her sister’s village before planes start firing at them.

She recounted: “Everyone was walking. I saw people killed. We have to do something.

Vianne replies: “What could you possibly do? Stay out of trouble.”

Isabelle says: “You’ve always been good at that. The Nazis have taken Paris, and they’re not going to stop there. They are at our doorstep. In our homes. We have to show them that we will fight back.”

Tension continues to build as Nazi occupation spreads throughout the country including the village.

While attending church, the sisters are told that “any act of resistance will be dealt with swiftly”, before Vianne asks a nun to help her hide two Jewish children while Isabella tries to make her way into an underground resistance group in Paris.

A voice is later heard saying: “She’ll need a codename.”

Elle previously told Vanity Fair: “What I love about it is it’s two women fighting, resisting. One in a louder way, one in a quiet way.”

Dakota told Vanity Fair that despite initially feeling a little nervous, acting together was the “easiest thing in the world”.

She said: “Our way of processing things that we’re both nervous about is to just not talk about it in an effort to downplay what could go wrong or be strange. So that’s what we did — and it was the easiest thing in the world.

“We played together our entire lives and acted out scenarios, so it felt like clicking back into that. Like, ‘Oh, of course, this is what we do’.”

It marks the first time the sisters have acted opposite one another after previously appearing in the 2001 film I Am Sam, in which they played the same character but at different ages.

Dakota is known for starring in Uptown Girls, The Twilight franchise and The Equalizer 3 while Elle is known for Margo’s Got Money Trouble, Sentimental Value and Maleficent.

The film is expected to be released in March 2027 and was produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

Click here to watch the trailer.