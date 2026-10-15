EHRC confirms it has written to Green Party to assess impact of Zionism is racism motion

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has confirmed it has written to the Green Party of England and Wales over its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact. A spokesperson for the equalities regulator also said:”We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. “Whether or not the Greens have complied with the Equality Act will now likely “hinge on the practical effects of the motion”, the EHRC said, adding that it had written to the party asking for more information.

A spokesperson said: “We have written to the Green Party of England and Wales about its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact.“We have received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns that Jewish people could face discrimination because of their beliefs following the adoption of the motion. As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and following that consideration take action where appropriate.“We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. Political parties, like all duty-bearers, must comply with the Equality Act and take steps to avoid discrimination including on the grounds of race, religion or belief.

“We have guidance advising parties on their responsibilities under the Act and urge them to consider it. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment or victimisation that need to be addressed. In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion.

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“We also recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”

In October 2020 the EHRC published a report finding the Labour Party responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act 2010 regarding its handling of antisemitism.

Then leader Keir Starmer called the report a “day of shame” for the party, apologised to the Jewish community, and the party published an action plan to restore trust.