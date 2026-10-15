EHRC confirms it has written to Green Party to assess impact of Zionism is racism motion
Spokesperson for the equalities watchdog says 'We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion' "
“We have guidance advising parties on their responsibilities under the Act and urge them to consider it. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment or victimisation that need to be addressed. In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion.
“We also recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”
In October 2020 the EHRC published a report finding the Labour Party responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act 2010 regarding its handling of antisemitism.
Then leader Keir Starmer called the report a “day of shame” for the party, apologised to the Jewish community, and the party published an action plan to restore trust.
A spokesperson for the Green Party said: “The Green Party will not discriminate against or exclude people for holding Zionist views. The motion passed at conference sets out a political position. It has no impact on membership conditions or internal disciplinary processes.
“We are a democratic party with a strong culture of open debate and disagreement. Members do not have to agree with every party policy, and differences of opinion are a normal and healthy aspect of party democracy.
“The party’s comprehensive antisemitism guidance, which forms part of our Framework of Ethics, remains unchanged. We remain committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring Jewish members feel welcome and respected.”
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