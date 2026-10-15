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EHRC confirms it has written to Green Party to assess impact of Zionism is racism motion

Spokesperson for the equalities watchdog says 'We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion' "

By Lee Harpin October 15, 2026, 4:51 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has confirmed it has written to the Green Party of England and Wales over its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact. A spokesperson for the equalities regulator also said:”We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. “Whether or not the Greens have complied with the Equality Act will now likely “hinge on the practical effects of the motion”, the EHRC said, adding that it had written to the party asking for more information.
Green party leader Zack Polanski stands with party members at King’s Place in London, after he was picked as the Green Party candidate for the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, which was triggered by Sir Keir Starmer’s exit from Parliament. Picture date: Friday September 11, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire
A spokesperson said: “We have written to the Green Party of England and Wales about its recently adopted ‘Zionism is racism’ motion to ask for more information and assess its practical implications and potential impact.“We have received complaints alleging unlawful activity under the Equality Act 2010, including concerns that Jewish people could face discrimination because of their beliefs following the adoption of the motion. As with every complaint we receive, we will assess the information provided carefully and following that consideration take action where appropriate.“We recognise that many Jewish people will be feeling vulnerable following the party’s motion. Political parties, like all duty-bearers, must comply with the Equality Act and take steps to avoid discrimination including on the grounds of race, religion or belief.

“We have guidance advising parties on their responsibilities under the Act and urge them to consider it. This could include reviewing party policies, practices or their application to identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment or victimisation that need to be addressed. In the case of the Green Party motion, compliance with the Equality Act is likely to hinge on the practical effects of the motion.

“We also recognise the right to freedom of expression is fundamental to our democracy and must be protected, even when dealing with complex and sensitive issues. The right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. We urge those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully.”

In October 2020  the EHRC published a report finding the Labour Party responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act 2010 regarding its handling of antisemitism.

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A spokesperson for the Green Party said: “The Green Party will not discriminate against or exclude people for holding Zionist views. The motion passed at conference sets out a political position. It has no impact on membership conditions or internal disciplinary processes.

“We are a democratic party with a strong culture of open debate and disagreement. Members do not have to agree with every party policy, and differences of opinion are a normal and healthy aspect of party democracy.

“The party’s comprehensive antisemitism guidance, which forms part of our Framework of Ethics, remains unchanged. We remain committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring Jewish members feel welcome and respected.”

 

 
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