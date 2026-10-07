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EUJS brings ‘Postcards from October 7th’ initiative to European Parliament

Urging remembrance, student organisation shares the stories of those murdered by Hamas three years ago

By Michelle Rosenberg October 7, 2026, 11:22 am Edit
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Postcards from October 7. EUJS. 2026
Postcards from October 7. EUJS. 2026

Three years after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on 7 October 2023, the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) is bringing the stories of those murdered that day directly to the European Parliament.

As part of its “Postcards from October 7th” campaign, the student body is distributing postcards to Members of the European Parliament, each carrying the photograph and personal story of a person, couple, siblings or family murdered on 7 October, 2023.

The postcards tell the stories of Inbar Shem Tov; Tehelet Zohar; brothers Gideon “Gigi” and Aviad Rivlin; couple Noa Englander and Noam Efraim; Lin Dafni; Daniel “Dandi” Peled; and the Kutz family.

The campaign seeks to ensure that the victims of 7 October are remembered not simply as part of a death toll, but as individuals with families, friends, ambitions and futures that were taken from them.

Postcards from October 7. EUJS. 2026

In a statement, the organisation said: “Three years after 7 October, Israeli society remains deeply scarred by the attacks and their aftermath. At the same time, Jewish communities across Europe are facing unprecedented levels of antisemitism. The European Commission has described levels of antisemitism in Europe since 7 October as unprecedented since the founding of the European Union.”

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Consequently, EUJS is also calling on Members of the European Parliament to use their public platforms to share the postcard they receive, mention the victims by name and tell their stories, and to maintain meaningful political dialogue and engagement with Israel.

Postcards from October 7. EUJS. 2026

Hanna Veiler, President of the European Union of Jewish Students, said:
“Remembrance alone is not enough. Europe must act. Antisemitism must be confronted wherever it comes from, whether from the far right, the far left, Islamist extremism or the political centre. There can be no political exceptions when it comes to antisemitism, and no political camp should use this campaign to point only at the antisemitism of somebody else. Three years after 7 October, our message to Europe’s political leaders is simple: use your voice, use your platform and use your power. Remember, speak up and act.”

Postcards from October 7. EUJS. 2026

Using the hashtag #PostcardsFromOctober7th, MEPs receiving a postcard are invited to share the story entrusted to them through their social media channels on 7 October, helping bring individual stories of the victims to audiences across Europe.

  • The European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) is the umbrella organisation representing Jewish student and young adult organisations across 36 European countries and approximately 160,000 young Jews.
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