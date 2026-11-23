The former head of Mossad has described the agency’s role in identifying a terror plot aimed at Taylor Swift’s planned 2024 concerts in Vienna, with Israeli and intelligence working together to uncover the threat.

Speaking at a Jerusalem conference organised by Elnet, David Barnea described the circumstances relating to the cancellation of three concerts set to take place in the Austrian capital in the summer of 2024, as part of the internationally acclaimed pop star’s “Eras” tour. The performances had sold out within hours of going on sale, and as many as 200,000 people were expected to attend over the course of the three evenings.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Barnea, who served as director of Mossad from June 2021 to June 2026, described how “the initial threat alert came from our Austrian partners. Once this information was shared with the Mossad, we were able, using our unique capabilities, to process the intelligence, unravel the network and bring about the arrest of the global jihad cell, thereby preventing the mass murder of potentially hundreds of young men and women.”

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Three people, aged 17, 18 and 19, were arrested in August 2025 in connection to plans to carry out mass murder of concert-goers, as well as others in the general vicinity. Austrian media reported at the time that the 19 year old had fully confessed to his intentions, which included using a car as a ramming vehicle, followed by the use of knives, machetes and homemade explosive devices to kill or injure as many people as possible.

In a statement a few weeks later by Swift, she described how “having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.

In his speech to the Elnet conference, Barnea also warned that only regime change could prevent the Iranian regime from gaining access to nuclear weapons, saying that “a diplomatic agreement with the Ayatollah regime can never succeed”. He described how he believed that the world was “standing before one of the most critical turning points in human history.” He warned that a resumption of war would Iran would lead to international anger and a continuation of a global surge in antisemitism, but said that “true leadership is measured by the ability to make difficult choices for future generations.”