Failed asylum seeker who attempted attack on Israeli embassy jailed for life

Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled by armed police after he jumped onto a fence at the embassy in Kensington, west London, armed with two 4in knives in April last year.

Wearing a keffiyeh wrapped around his head and sunglasses, he had tried to get into the grounds to “exact revenge” for the killing of children in Gaza, the Old Bailey heard.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Monday, Mrs Justice Lambert KC sentenced Albadri to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years.

The court heard the sentence was adjusted to 18 years and 207 days less time served on remand.

Albadri appeared emotionless in the dock as the sentence was read out.

The court previously heard Albadri was refused asylum after he twice entered the UK in small boats in August 2021 and April 2025.