FlyDubai co-pilot who ‘nearly crashed jet’ studied at UK university

The co-pilot named as the attacker who tried to take control of an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight studied at a UK university, the institution has said.

Omani national Hamam al Hammami has been named as the co-pilot who attacked the flight’s captain with the cockpit’s crash axe, according to the Associated Press (AP).

It has now been confirmed that al Hammami completed a distance-learning course in aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University.

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In a statement to the Press Association, a spokesman for the university said: “Our thoughts are with the injured pilot, crew and passengers involved in this incident.

“Hamam al Hammami previously completed a distance-learning course in aviation management.

“He did not undertake any pilot training at the University.”

According to the university’s website, its aviation management courses “look into the background operations, logistics, security and management of the aviation industry”.

Passengers and crew subdued the alleged attacker as the plane dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (10,000 metres to 5,100 metres) in about a minute.

The aircraft, travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv carrying 182 people, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot, who officials said nearly crashed the aircraft, had been barred from flying by Oman over concerns he had adopted extremist views, according to reports.

Investigators are working to establish whether al Hammami acted alone, or whether he has connections with any extremist groups, AP reported.

In a post on X, United Arab Emirates (UAE) senior adviser Anwar Gargash branded Wednesday’s attack “a dangerous terrorist act”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously said al Hammami had undergone “Islamist radicalisation”, but did not give evidence.