This week Magen David Adom UK (MDA UK) took its Campaign Dinner Series to Karapa restaurant in Soho, bringing supporters together for a succession of intimate evenings celebrating Israel’s diversity and looking to its future.

More than 500 guests attended five dinners and one lunch in London. A further 80 gathered at a venue in Manchester at the end of October. Israeli chef Eran Tibi, founder of Kapara and also Bala Baya in East London, designed a special kosher menu exclusively for the events.

Eran originally opened his restaurants to bring a piece of Tel Aviv to the city. After October 7, he said, 80 percent of bookings at Kapara were cancelled within a night, trade fell sharply, and the business faced threats, harassment and vandalism. He described that period as “a very dark time”. But he said the crisis also clarified what he wanted to do: keep going. “They want me to give up and raise the white flag and go home. But no, I’m going to trick them. I’m going to turn it upside down.”

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The support of friends and the wider community, including non-Jewish friends, helped sustain the business, he told guests. Hosting the fundraiser at Kapara made that support visible: the evening brought Magen David Adom’s fundraising mission together with a restaurant that had faced boycotts and hostility. “Every life matters,” he said.

Guests enjoyed a generous Israeli feast, including challah, shawarma cured salmon, chicken croquettes, hummus, beef tartare and cauliflower crumble. These were followed by braised beef cheek, shawarma lamb shoulder, smoked freekeh and crispy potatoes. there was chocolate babka and a coconut and clementine malabi for dessert. Iran also introduced a selection of Israeli wines, connecting the menu to the country’s culinary traditions and contemporary producers.

UK support means that 277 UK-sponsored ambulances were in active service last year, with more than 220,000 call-outs attended. MDA stations serve Muslims, Christians, Arabs and people of all faiths. Fundraising helps provide the practical infrastructure behind that work – from ambulances and medical equipment to stations designed to protect and support crews.

In Haifa, a new station is planned for a congested city where crews need more capacity, a secure room and spaces where staff can rest after difficult shifts – which could be delivering a baby, or it could be a terror attack. The reis also a station planned for the Arab-Israeli city Abu Gosh.

CEO of MDA UK Daniel Burger spoke of the people the organisation serves and those who make its work possible, notably volunteers ranging in age from 14 to 92.

Josh Diamond, head of fundraising at MDA UK, pointed out that supporting the charity not only enables essential works in Israel but also brings the community here together.

Guests were joined by journalist Lucy Aharish and Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi. The power couple shared their personal perspectives on the diversity, culture and coexistence that shape Israel today, pointing out that as much as Israel values and needs the support it gets from the diaspora, it also has a responsibility to support the people in the diaspora.

The evenings were also a chance to reflect on MDA’s Towards Machratayim campaign. The day after tomorrow is not only about rebuilding infrastructure – it is about rebuilding lives and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of MDA’s medics and volunteers, so that those who dedicate themselves to helping others receive the care they need too.

Find out more about MDA UK’s Towards Machratayim Campaign at mdauk.org/machratayim/