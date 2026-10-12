Green Party leaders have ‘questions to answer’ Home Secretary tells Commons

Green Party leaders have “questions to answer” regarding the safety and security of their Jewish members, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs. Speaking in the House of Commons after the passing of the “Zionism is racism” motion, Mahmood warned elected Green Party councillors: “Every council, regardless of who is the political party running that council, has to follow the law, and the law will not allow any prejudicial treatment of any of our citizens based on their protected characteristics, whether their race or their religion.”

Mahmood noted, “the policies of another party are primarily for that political party, I would expect them to have to explain the impact of their motion on the safety and security of Jews in their own party.” She continued: “I believe there are questions for the Green Party leadership to look at and to answer for.”