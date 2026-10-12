Green Party leaders have ‘questions to answer’ Home Secretary tells Commons
Shabana Mahmood also told Green councillors after passing of Zionism is racism motion 'the law will not allow any prejudicial treatment of any of our citizens based on their protected characteristics'
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